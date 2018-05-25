Deadpool 2

Fox has extended the social media presence of Peter, the non-powered member of the team Deadpool assembles, adding a LinkedIn profile that the studio has been advertising on Twitter to get people’s attention. He’s even been writing blog posts.

The constant stream of Green Lantern cracks in this and the first movie have finally prompted Warner Bros. to (jokingly) ask for the ring back, to which Ryan Reynolds had a thoroughly appropriate response.

Seems at least one British movie critic got a Royal Wedding-themed invitation to see the movie, which is a nice touch.

Kristina Monllos at Adweek adds her own recap of the movie’s campaign to the growing list. And Ashley Rodriguez has one at Quartz.

I’m not linking to them because there are a lot of spoilers, but there’s a whole series of stories that have come out in the last week that have not only gone in-depth on some cameos in the film but talked about how the cast and crew intentionally shot scenes for the trailers that weren’t going to be in the movie. The point of the latter was to run what amounts to a fake out campaign to throw people off the scent of the actual story and I’m honestly not sure how I feel about that.

Rebecca Rubin at THR is wondering out loud if the movie’s success will lead to more R-rated super hero movies. I maintain the same position I did last year that this is something that may be experimented with from time to time but won’t become “normal” and certainly won’t be adopted by Marvel Studios or even WB/DC.

There wasn’t much of a focus on Julian Dennison, the actor that plays Rusty in this movie and who broke out in The Hunt For The Wilderpeople a few years ago, but that’s changed with a few talk show appearances and this feature profile where he talks about coming into a super hero film and his young career to date. Also, this look at how his casting represents a solid move into diversity for the genre.

Artist boneface took to Twitter to show off some poster art he’d been commissioned by Fox to create, though he admitted he wasn’t sure what the studio ultimately had in mind for his work.

Finally, the team shared a “thank you” video to fans recutting footage from the movie as a sitcom opening montage using the music of “The Golden Girls” because of course.

On Chesil Beach

More here about how this isn’t the first time Saoirse Ronan has shown up in a movie based on an Ian McEwan book as the two talk about finding themselves on the same project again.

First Reformed

A solid feature profile of writer director Paul Schrader at GQ in which he talks about not just this movie but his extensive and noteworthy career as a whole.

You Were Never Really Here

Amazon Studios put out a short promo video acknowledging this was one of two movies starring Joaquin Phoenix-starring movies it was distributing this year.

Life of the Party

Adria Arjona, who plays Melissa McCarthy’s daughter in the film, talks more here about working with the veteran actor and what she learned just by being in the room with her.

Mary Shelley

Director Haifaa al-Mansour finally got a profile of her own where she talks about getting involved in the story and how she broke into the industry.

Avengers: Infinity War

Moviebill, the company that put those AR-enhanced magazines in the hands of opening week moviegoers at Regal Cinemas, is reporting that with 1 million copies distributed there were 2 million scans that weekend, meaning at least some people were repeatedly going back to the Regal app to view additional material.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

It’s the most wonderful time of the year because Matt Singer at ScreenCrush chronicled his day spent eating the entire movie-themed menu at Denny’s, as did Heather Mason at SyfyWire.

The Chicago Tribune profiles local native Bradford Young about how his upbringing in the city influenced the style and attitude he brought to his work as cinematographer on the movie.

While it’s not specific to the movie, both The Hollywood Reporter and Film School Rejects use the occasion to talk with Perry King, who gave voice to Han Solo in the NPR-produced radio drama adaptations of all three of the Original Trilogy movies.

Super Troopers 2

I think I missed this earlier, but Vice talks about the crowdfunding that got the movie made and the subsequent data that went into the marketing.

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist who lives in the Chicago suburbs.