Duck Butter

An interview with Shawkat here that touches on the story she wanted to tell in the movie and how it’s part of a trend of films that make the drama in queer and other non-hetero relationships absolutely normal and not at all out of the ordinary or especially overwrought.

Tully

Charlize Theron talks here about how she got involved in the film and what it was like adjusting to the role, including the physical demands it necessitated.

Writer Diablo Cody spoke more here about how her own experiences with motherhood helped her craft the story in a real and relatable way.

Both of the ladies were interviewed here about how they wanted to tell a more realistic story of motherhood than most movies portray.

Avengers: Infinity War

Tessa Thompson, who played Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, poked fun at that character’s absence in Infinity War on Twitter.

Digital outdoor ads at New York City bus stops, though an integration with Moviefone, offered those waiting for their ride showtimes at nearby theaters.

Overboard

Derbez and Faris both spoke about how they approached the movie, him as someone eager for an opportunity to play a role different from what he’s usually offered and her as someone reluctant to infringe on the memory of the original.

