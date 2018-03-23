Black Panther
Star Chadwick Boseman will host an upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live” and it’s about damn time.
Marvel has announced a new series starring the Dora Milaje, the female bodyguards and protectors featured prominently in the movie, though it should be noted the publisher had one before the film came out that it canceled, so…
I kind of get what Scott Mendolson is talking about here with Black Panther being a juggernaut that has stood in the way of other movies like A Wrinkle In Time and Tomb Raider, but…like…isn’t that for the free market to decide? I’m not sure what exactly his point is, that Hollywood should make movies that aren’t as good and which don’t appeal to underserved audiences? He seems to think that blockbusters tamping down smaller films is alright but not if the ones caught in the wake are also supposed to be hits, which I’m not sure is a coherent take.
This is the now the most-Tweeted about movie of all time.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
There’s an escape room in Los Angeles based on the movie that takes you inside a video game brought to life and requires teamwork to solve.
The home video packaging features Snapcodes that unlock World Lenses taking you inside the action.
Tomb Raider
Kate Erbland at Indiewire has a great story on how the outfit Lara Croft sports in the movie actually kind of looks like it’s practical and functional, something she says is thankfully becoming more common the more female heroes we see on screen.
Misc Movie Marketing News
This Rolling Stone piece is similar to what I wrote earlier this week about how soundtracks are the current hot music discovery platform, with labels and agents fighting to have their clients included in the same way they’re fighting to have them added to Spotify playlists.
A recent Variety summit allowed a collection of movie marketing professionals to talk about the industry, including how having a great movie helps a lot and how the quick spread of word of mouth on social media is hard to overcome.
More analysis and commentary on the success of I Can Only Imagine and how it speaks to the state of the faith-based movie audience at Indiewire and The Week.
There’s been a wave of “patriotic” films about the military that don’t always reflect the realities of war but serve as something closer to advertising. I get that these are all recent examples, but I wonder how old some of these writers are and if they’ve ever even heard of Top Gun.
Not specifically movie-related but the entire Monty Python catalog, including all episodes of “Flying Circus” are coming to Netflix later this year, so…
