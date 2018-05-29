Paramount made some scheduling updates and changes, including removing the…whatever number Transformers movie it would be from the calendar. That’s lead to some speculation the studio could be getting ready to reboot the franchise with a new approach, presumably one that’s less Michael Bay-ish. Might also have something to do with whatever it has planned for its Hasbro-based series of films, which includes properties like G.I. Joe, MASK and others. F Gary Gary recently signed on to direct the latter.

Warner Bros. also did some shuffling, including pushing a Six Billion Dollar Man adaptation out a year and moving a Godzilla sequel up by a couple months. Also in there is a sequel to The Shining that I can’t believe anyone thinks is a good idea.

James Mangold, who has successfully helmed the last couple emotionally-resonant Wolverine movies, is reportedly on-board to direct a Boba Fett movie as part of the Star Wars “story” series as well as to be the next person fired because his creative vision doesn’t mesh with the franchise.

Netflix apparently loved the buzz that came from working with director Dee Rees on Mudbound and has signed on to finance and distribute her next movie, which is good news.

While it’s great that the next Bond movie has been dated and assigned a director – Danny Boyle – it’s a bit surprising that it will be coming from MGM and Annapurna, which are working together on distribution. I thought for sure the rights, which Sony held recently but which were up for grabs following Spectre, would be snapped up by Apple in an attempt to add original movies to its television programming.

Deal memos are flying around Hollywood as movie studios seek partnerships and other arrangements that will save them the headache and expense of competing against TV studios for talent, more attracted now by the creativity and originality happening on the small screen.

