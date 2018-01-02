Cinematic Slant

2018-01-02

12 Strong

At a time when we’re still struggling with what exactly the American military’s definition of “success” in the Middle East is comes this movie that reminds us of why we sent soldiers there in the first place. Based on the non-fiction “Horse Soldiers” by Doug Stanton, the movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Pena and others as members of an elite squad sent to Afghanistan immediately following the 9/11/01 attacks to take the fight to the Taliban.

12 strong pic

The Leisure Seeker

Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren star in this adaptation of the 2009 novel by Michael Zadoorian about an older husband and wife who set out for one last adventure before the husband’s memory fails entirely the wife’s cancer gets the better of her.

leisure seeker pic

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

I’m not sure how this lackluster franchise is still running, but here we are at the seeming end, with an adaptation of the final book in the trilogy. There’s yet another maze to run through to save someone and achieve something and honestly huh?

maze funner death cure pic

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist who lives in the Chicago suburbs.

Category: Movie News

