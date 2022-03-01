life lessons from: the batman movies

Always pack your Bat Shark Repellant

With The Batman – directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman – coming out this week, it’s as good a time as any to consider how much great advice for living a great life can be found in the various other big-screen Batman adventures.

“Never rub another man’s rhubarb.”

For when you remind everyone in the office that your lunch has your name on it so they need to stop taking it.

“I’m not wearing hockey pads.”

For when you show up to help a friend move and everyone starts giving you a hard time because they don’t think you have the right equipment and aren’t dressed properly.

“I’m not going to kill you. I want you to do me a favor. I want you to tell all your friends about me.”

For when you need a new, more engaging LinkedIn bio.

“Now you wanna get nuts? Come on! Let’s get nuts.”

For when you’re meeting your partner’s parents for the first time and there’s even the slightest lull in the conversation.

“Mistletoe can be deadly if you eat it.”

For when…well…you’ll know when.

“Still… could be worse. My nose could be gushing blood.”

For when you walk out of a pitch meeting that you just know in your gut did not go well.

“It’s vichyssoise. It’s *supposed* to be cold.”

For when you’re explaining the simplest of ideas to someone who clearly isn’t getting it.

“What is the point of all those push-ups if you can’t even lift a bloody log?”

For when you’ve been waiting for a return phone call for like two weeks and they finally get back to you.

“I only work in black…and sometimes very very dark gray.”

For when anyone questions why you wear the same basic outfit each day.

“Tell me. Do you bleed?”

For when you start a new job and are being introduced to your coworkers for the first time.