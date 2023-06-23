asteroid city – marketing recap

How Focus Features has sold its latest highly-stylized dramedy

Asteroid City movie poster from Focus Features

Writer/director Wes Anderson is back with another immaculately-framed dry comedy with this week’s Asteroid City.

The story focuses on the events that occurred at the fictional Asteroid City, which gets its name from the huge crater it sits in, and the youth astronomy convention taking place there. That convention is interrupted by the arrival of an actual UFO, which leads to a military quarantine that traps everyone in attendance there for a while. Romance, the exposure of secrets and more ensue. But in typical Anderson style, the story is told half in flashbacks and half via a play written by one of the characters who experienced it all about what unfolded.

Many of Anderson’s usual troupe are here, including Jason Schwartzman, Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton and others who join newcomers including Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke and Margot Robbie, the top-line cast too numerous to list individually.

With the caveat that the movie has already been released in Los Angeles and New York City but is now in wider release, let’s look at how Focus Features has sold it to the public.

announcement and casting

Casting announcements began coming fast and furious, each name bigger and often more unexpected than the last, in July 2021, when Anderson’s The French Dispatch was premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. Swinton and Bill Murray were first followed by Hanks, Robbie, Johansson, Friend and Schwartzman, Ryan and others.

Focus Features acquired the film in July 2022, one of the only times Anderson hasn’t worked with Searchlight Pictures. That announcement came with the news Murray had dropped out of the project, reportedly because he contracted Covid just before filming was set to start but also around the time the actor was receiving backlash for his inappropriate behavior on other productions.

A June 203 release date was set by the studio in November of last year.

the marketing campaign

The names of the impressive cast is a key component of the first poster, released at the end of March. Alongside that list is a billboard for Asteroid City placed next to a highway winding through the desert mountains, the elements combining to hint at the meta nature of the story.

Our story begins in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. ASTEROID CITY trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2JjcCAnm6O — Asteroid City (@AsteroidCity) March 28, 2023

Right after that the first trailer (608,000 YouTube video plays) came out. We get the premise of the story, that Augie Steenbeck (Schwartzman) is visiting Asteroid City with his family for the convention along with a handful of other colorful characters. That convention is interrupted by the arrival of an alien, but we don’t actually see said alien or get any hints as to the play-within-a-movie or anything else outside of the primary real-time storyline. But the main point here is to present this as a Wes Anderson Movie, with all the quirks that designation comes with, and it succeeds on that front.

Just a few weeks later the announcement came that the movie was an official selection for this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Another one-sheet came out in early May, this one putting all the characters on bleachers for the event they’ve all gathered for, the use of the actors being a different value proposition for the audience than simply Anderson’s aesthetic.

Tensions between the civilians and soldiers begin to boil over in the first clip, given exclusively to Indiewire. Additional clips released around this time, mid-May, showed Steenbeck meeting Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson) and Sandy Borden (Hope Davis) having a conversation with Campbell.

There were profiles of and interviews with Grace Edwards and Rupert Friend, both newcomers to Anderson’s films, in the lead-up to the Cannes screening, which itself generated a bevy of interviews with the cast and profiles of the director’s customs when it comes to the festival.

That Cannes screening generated mostly positive reviews from attendees who praised Anderson’s style as well as his storytelling technique.

At the end of May Landmark Theaters announced a movie-themed pop-up experience in Los Angeles that would take people inside the world of the movie and offer exclusive swag and other material. Alamo Drafthouse would also produce its own experiential event in New York City, timed with the mid-June premiere of the movie there.

There was a set of posters released that put some of the characters in front of a different location within Asteroid City.

Focus Features worked with popular social network Letterboxd on a scavenger hunt across its site, with the winner getting a private screening of the movie.

TV advertising along with online pre-roll began in early June after tickets were on sale, with most of the commercials and promos focusing more on the style of the film along with the cast instead of the story itself.

Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks star in #AsteroidCity, a film by Wes Anderson.



Tickets now on sale: https://t.co/DwDGu7urue pic.twitter.com/x3YoboBFuV — Asteroid City (@AsteroidCity) June 1, 2023

Around the middle of the month the cast members began doing publicity for the movie, including appearances on morning talk shows, additional profiles and press interviews and lots more.

The making of the movie was captured in a featurette that included a look at how Asteroid City was created as a mix of real elements and miniatures along with other elements of the production design. Another focused on the filming of a single sequence involving the characters played by Hawke and Friend. The costume design got its own video as well.

Additional clips came out regularly to offer extended looks at certain elements of the story or characters.

More character posters also came out just days ago.

overall

Much of what’s been executed here is exactly what you’d expect for a Wes Anderson film in terms of visuals and even performances.

What jumps out at me is something I also noticed in the campaigns for other recent movies from the director, especially The French Dispatch a couple years ago. Specifically that in-person experiential events that bring people into the world created by the director are an increasingly large element of these efforts. That speaks not only to Anderson’s obsession with creating something unique that has to be lived in to some extent but how the style and designs he’s become so well known for dominate the appeal the movies are seen to have for the audience.

