no hard feelings – marketing recap

How Sony Pictures has sold a comedy about coming out of your shell

No Hard Feelings movie poster from Sony Pictures

Jennifer Lawrence stars as Maddie in this week’s new release No Hard Feelings, written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Maddie is a perennial underachiever, unable to hold onto jobs and without a car to be an Uber driver, she answers a Craigslist ad from Percy (Matthew Broderick) and Allison (Laura Benanti). The couple are looking for someone to help their son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) get some “experience” before he heads off to college. Maddie agrees to help them out in exchange for a car to help her get back on her own feet.

Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj and others costar in the comedy, the premise of which seems simultaneously dated; parents want to help their son be a man, and up-to-date; a young woman is struggling to make ends meet with modern dead-end gig work etc. So with all that laid out, let’s look at how Sony Pictures has sold it to the public.

announcement and casting

Sony acquired the project, which had Lawrence in the lead role and Stupnitsky directing, in October, 2021 following what was reported to be a bidding war of sorts with Apple and other distributors also interested. The story came from Stupintsky, who based it on a real craigslist ad he’d seen and, being friends with Lawrence already, he had her in mind from the start.

Feldman, Benanti, Broderick and others joined about a year later.

the marketing campaign

It was early March when the marketing kicked off for the movie, beginning with a red-band trailer (16.5m YouTube plays). Maddie is getting her car repossessed as it opens, leading to a crisis since that’s how she earns her living. When the perfect opportunity comes along with that craigslist ad she reluctantly signs on, especially after Percy’s parents explain what they’re looking for. But Percy is so shy and introverted even Maddie’s best moves aren’t able to loosen him up, leading to all sorts of hijinks as she ups the ante again and again.

The first poster didn’t come out until late April, showing the two lead characters with “Pretty” over Maddie’s face and “Awkward” over Percy’s to make sure everyone understood the dynamic.

Trust us: this isn't a love story.



See Jennifer Lawrence in the outrageous comedy #NoHardFeelings, exclusively in movie theaters June 23.

Both Lawrence and the director then appeared at CinemaCon in April to hype up the movie as just the kind of smaller, non-franchise movie exhibitors keep saying they want more of. They also showed those in attendance and extended clip.

A TV spot that debuted about a month ago offers a trimmed down version of the trailer, mostly hitting the same gags and moments.

She has one summer to make him a man or die trying.



See Jennifer Lawrence like you've never seen her before in #NoHardFeelings – exclusively in movie theaters June 23.

Stupnitsky was interviewed about the origins of the story and how he wrote the role for Lawrence

There were a series of pre-roll and TV ads that opened with a scene of Maddie crying on a beach and voiceover touting Lawrence’s Academy Award-winning credentials, promising another stunning performance before giving way to the foul language and crude humor this movie actually contains.

That's right. She's a f**king Oscar® winner. New #NoHardFeelings red band trailer tomorrow – exclusively in movie theaters June 23.

The second trailer (8.9m YouTube plays) came out in late May. It uses some different scenes but mostly sticks to the same message as earlier materials, showing how Percy is so awkward he’s immune to Maddie’s charms, which she keeps having to amp up because it’s the only way out of her situation.

We get a slightly extended look at the Long Island Iced Tea scene in the first clip from the film. Additional clips show Maddie checking out the craigslist ad,

Lawrence’s media appearances included a stop at “Good Morning America” and other news talk shows because the late night ones are off because of the WGA strike.

She and the rest of the cast and crew all turned up at the London premiere a couple weeks ago. They then headed to Spain for the premiere there and then Berlin before coming back home for a yellow carpet in New York City, where Lawrence assured everyone they were likely to be offended by at least something in the movie and everyone talked about how funny it was.

As things wound down there were a few more interviews with Lawrence and Stupnitsky as well as a continual stream of new TV spots and online promos. Feldman was also profiled about how he made the transition from filming this movie to going to Harvard.

overall

It’s on track for an estimated $12 million opening weekend, but that may be wishful thinking given the general state of the theatrical landscape and audience attitudes of late, not to mention how comedies have largely been ignored by moviegoers in the last several years.

But the campaign itself is quite funny, mostly because it promises “Jennifer Lawrence as you’ve never seen her before” and then pretty much delivers on that.

https://giphy.com/clips/sonypictures-sony-pictures-no-hard-feelings-GcTj6q4lRvQPUvWdOn

