the flash – marketing recap

How Warner Bros. Pictures has sold a *very* problematic super hero release

Here is the official story synopsis for The Flash, in theaters this week from Warner Bros. Pictures:

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The story is a loose adaptation of Flashpoint , the 2011 DC Comics storyline by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert that set the stage for The New 52, the publisher’s line-wide super hero relaunch.

But the movie itself has so much more going on.

Lead actor Ezra Miller has found themself in a whole mess of controversy that has tainted the entire production and dominated the press cycle for the film.

The production has been plagued by the comings and goings of several writers and directors as well as by at least a couple of WB executive regimes, so a film originally scheduled to release in 2018 is just coming out now.

It may be the last gasp of the “Snyderverse” that has dominated DC films since 2013 despite the majority of those movies being disappointing on several levels, with a new producing team set to carve out a new direction.

Oh, and there’s been a live-action “The Flash” TV show starring Grant Gustin in the title role that just ended its eight-year run.

In addition to Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, the movie has Kiersey Clemons returning as Iris West, though you’ve only seen her previously if you watched Justice League: The Snyder Cut and didn’t blink. Ben Affleck once more plays Bruce Wayne/Batman, but shares that distinction with Michael Keaton, who returns to the role he last played in 1992’s Batman Returns. Others from the post-2013 DC Extended Universe also appear along with other cameos, CGI’d appearances of long-dead actors and more.

Making her DC debut is Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

After so many behind-the-camera changes, Andy Muschietti directed the final product which was written by Christina Hodson, though the story credit still goes to Joby Harold, John Francis Daly and Jonathan Goldstein. So with all that as preamble, let’s look at how it’s actually been sold and presented to the public.

phase one: I got off that boat with nothing but my dancers belt and a tube of chapstick!

While there had been loose plans for a movie featuring The Flash since 2013, when Man of Steel was released, it wasn’t until October 2014 that Warner Bros. officially put a Flash film on the schedule with a release date of early 2018. Miller was cast in the role around that time, first appearing on-screen in a small cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then again in Suicide Squad, both in 2016.

At first Warner Bros. had Christopher Miller and Phil Lord involved in writing the script and possibly directing. When they chose to tackle Solo: A Star Wars Story (which would be its own experience, of course), Seth Grahame-Smith was brought on as, again, both writer and director but he departed the project in early 2016.

That lead to Rick Famuyiwa being hired as the new director and it was him who cast Clemons as Iris West as well as Billy Crudup as Henry Allen, Barry’s incarcerated father. Crudup eventually played that role in a Justice League cameo. As pre-production was beginning in late 2016 Famuyiwa left citing, just as the others had, creative differences with the studio.

So we’re now a year and a half post-announcement and have cycled through three writers-directors. The March 2018 release date is looking increasingly fuzzy.

phase two: So what I’m understanding here – correct me, if I’m wrong – is that you’re not givin’ me… any money… so now I’m left basically with nothin’, I’m… left with ZERO

As of July 2017 the movie was on hold while the studio searched for a new writer and new director. It was taken off the release calendar since Miller was busy with other projects.

None of that stopped Warner Bros. from announcing at that month’s San Diego Comic-Con that the film would be titled Flashpoint and be at least loosely based on the Johns/Kubert comics story of the same name, leading to much fan speculation about what that meant not only for this movie but also the larger DCEU.

Also muddying the waters was the fact that “The Flash” TV series had *just* done a Flashpoint adaptation at the end of its second season less than a year prior to this point.

Still, Miller talked about his potential solo outing during the Justice League publicity cycle – itself mired in controversy and problems because of how writer-director Joss Whedon had been brought in to rework and finish the movie when Zack Snyder left/was fired mid-production – in the last half of 2017, teasing that yes, the official title did indeed mean big changes were coming to the DCEU.

Let’s pause here for a moment…

At the time the Flashpoint title was announced (and not counting the various forays made in The CW’s “Arrowverse”) the idea of a Multiverse story was unique and opened up all kinds of possibilities.

In June 2023, though, it’s like the fifth multiple universe super hero project to come along in the last couple years following Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Ant-Man movies as well as “Loki” and other Marvel Comics-inspired streaming series.

It’s to the point where there’s serious conversation around whether audiences have already grown tired of stories involving alternate universes and time travel. What was once a differentiator is very common six years later.

…and back to the recap.

Adding to levels of chaos that have only been rivaled by the ending of Animal House, Warner Bros. was canceling some movies it had previously announced – including a solo outing for Cyborg starring Ray Fisher and a Green Lantern Corps film that would eventually kind of morph into a potential streaming series – and greenlighting others, including Todd Phillips’ Joker movie. Some of these existed within the Justice League continuity, others didn’t and none of it seemed to matter.

Things seemed to be getting back on track in early 2018 when Daly and Goldstein were hired to write and direct the film, which was back to being called just The Flash. That preceded one of the executive shake-ups at the studio and the two combined to signal a potential lighter tone for the film than the super-serious grimdark seen in many of the other DC movies.

phase three: So during the show I had someone burn newspapers and send it through the vents in the theatre.

But that new momentum didn’t last long, as Miller was once again called away to his recurring role in the Fantastic Beasts series. Then, in mid-2019 it was reported Miller was taking a pass at the script in collaboration with comics superstar Grant Morrison, a development spurred by the actor’s desire to keep the project moving forward as well as his feeling the material should be darker in tone.

In early July of 2019 reports emerged that WB had hired Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson to start from scratch on the script while IT director Andy Muschietti was being placed at the helm of a production the studio hoped would be ramped up by early 2020. Muschietti spoke about the movie while promoting IT, clarifying he wouldn’t be bringing elements of horror to the production.

An interview with Miller in late 2019 had them assuring fans the movie was still happening, but that didn’t become any more concrete until WB gave it another release date in December of that year. A bit later Muschietti seemed to confirm the story was based – albeit loosely – on DC’s Flashpoint event.

At the end of 2019 the team of Muschietti and Hodson was confirmed and a new release date in 2022 was announced by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In the midst of all the delays in production and rumors about start dates (see below for more on that), Miller showed up as the cinematic version of Barry Allen on The CW’s “The Flash” TV show in January of 2020. That brief appearance was part of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event that had them interacting with Grant Gustin’s Flash as he tries to save the Multiverse.

Reports began circulating in mid-2020 that Michael Keaton was considering reprising the role of Batman in this film, though to what extent and how that might fit into the story remained unclear. A couple months later Ben Affleck, who had previously made a big to-do about retiring from the cowl, was reported to join as well, lending further credence to the idea the story would span the Multiverse. Keaton commented briefly on the movie while promoting other projects toward the end of 2020.

phase four: the marketing campaign begins

If there’s an empty space, just fill it with a line, that’s what I like to do.

Miller and Muschetti were announced as being among the lineup of talent attending DC’s “Fandome” virtual event in August, 2020, fueling hopes they would have something more concrete regarding production to announce. Those details weren’t huge, but the filmmakers and cast did promise that, since the movie is based on the Flashpoint storyline, it was immensely important to the DC media universe since it opens up the endless possibilities of the Multiverse. They also showed off concept art of The Flash’s new costume for the movie.

From #DCFanDome Hall of Heroes – check out Barry Allen's new suit in #TheFlash movie! pic.twitter.com/gSQghQmrEF — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 23, 2020

Muschetti shared a video in February, 2021 showing him calling Calle to tell her she’d been cast as Supergirl, the first time a Latino actress would play that part. Clemons’ return to the role of Iris West was confirmed a month later, with Mirabel Verdu joining as Barry’s mother at the same time Crudup, who previously played his father in Justice League, had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts. Livingston was cast as his replacement a short while later.

An Instagram post from Muschetti in April 2021 announced that production had (finally) officially begun. Another in June hinted at some hard times for Keaton’s Batman with a teaser of Supergirl’s costume coming later in the month.

Reports had emerged that Ray Fisher was slated to reprise his role as Cyborg in the movie. Over the course of 2020/21 Fisher publicly feuded with WB leadership over allegations of abusive and disrespectful behavior on the set of Justice League. In early 2021, after a brief bit of confusion, Fisher confirmed he had been removed from the project and would likely never play Cyborg again.

Keaton continued to talk about the movie occasionally throughout 2021, still while promoting other movies and projects. That included appearances on ”The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show” as well as a feature profile from August of that year. Muschetti later teased that not only would Keaton’s Batman be part of the story, so would Affleck’s, something the actor confirmed in October.

When the 2021 edition of DC Fandome was announced, this movie was one of those teased as being included. A month or so later attendees at CineEurope also got a look at the footage shot so far.

In January 2022 DC announced a three issue series starting in April that would then be gathered into a collected edition on sale in October, a month before the movie’s planned release.

A bit more of the movie was included in a DC sizzle reel in February, when it was still scheduled to come out later that year.

Keaton once again teased his return with a photo of a bat-shaped shadow.

phase five: [record scratch]

It’s like in a Hitchcock movie, you know, where they tie you up in a rubber bag and throw you in the trunk of a car. You find people.

As if all the production delays, talent changes, executive drama and more weren’t enough, March of 2022 kicked off a period of additional bad news and complications for the movie.

It started when Miller was arrested not once but twice for assault in Hawaii, with the first incident inciting a meeting among WB executives about the actor’s future in the DC cinematic universe as well as other projects for the studio.

A few months later the parents of a 12 year old filed a restraining order against the actor, accusing them of “grooming” their child with drugs and alcohol. The situation escalated further with a report Miller was holding a woman and young children on his Vermont farm, complete with bullets and alcohol lying around unattended. Additional accusations about further illegal behavior came from individuals in Germany and Iceland. Later on Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Later in the year Miller began trying to rehabilitate their public image. That included seeking help for vaguely-defined mental health issues and meeting with WB execs to apologize for their actions. The timing of that meeting was eyebrow-raising seeing how it came just a short while after news Warner was considering all options, including scrapping the film entirely. Miller reportedly returned to the WB lot for pickup shots in early October.

In the middle of all that, Warner Bros. brought more footage from the movie, including an appearance by Keaton’s Batman, to CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Another executive change, this time the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, brought more complications.

Specifically, it was announced in August 2022 that Warner Bros. was pulling the nearly-complete Batgirl movie from release entirely. Originally planned as an HBO Max release and then considered for theatrical distribution, it was eventually deemed unreleasable by the studio, which decided it was better used as a tax write-off.

That decision was relevant to this movie in that it was to feature Keaton as Batman as well, and his appearance there reportedly created some confusion in test audiences. His fate in this film remained uncertain at best, especially since Affleck was also said to play his version of Batman.

Batgirl’s cancellation also raised questions as to why that movie, which had nothing but good buzz and lots of audience anticipation, was being shelved while this movie, with a clearly troubled star who already had little in the way of goodwill, was still on the schedule.

A little while later Issa Rae, who does not appear in the movie, commented on how Miller continues to get one second chance after another in Hollywood, as those in power protect him from any repercussions even as women and others around him continue to be abused and terrorized by his behavior as well as that of people like him.

With all that going on, it seemed…odd…that James Gunn chose to praise the movie as “one of the greatest super hero movies ever” during the January 2023 event unveiling his planned slate of DC projects a few months after taking over as the head of that division. Gunn also promised Miller’s future playing the character was on hold until after they had completed recovery.

phase six: the marketing campaign resumes

It’s a Zen thing, like how many babies fit in a tire.

Just a few weeks after Gunn’s big event the marketing campaign officially kicked off with the release of a poster showing Flash as he stands looking out over the Bat Cave. Hovering over him is a version of the Bat Symbol very recognizable from the Tim Burton Batman films as the copy at the bottom says “Worlds Collide”, hinting at the multiple universes both the characters and audiences will be encountering.

Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/CEDjDD3fuC — The Flash (@theFlash) February 10, 2023

That came just days before the release of the first trailer (17.2m YouTube plays). As it opens, Batman ‘89 questions why Barry would stay in that universe given his ability to travel anywhere, to which he responds it’s because this is the one where his mother is still alive. Barry encounters another version of himself while DCEU Batman warns him against mucking around with changing history. It’s then we see those changes have created a world without metahumans, meaning General Zod’s invasion in Man of Steel has no one strong enough to oppose it. He enlists the help of Batman ‘89, finds Kara Zor El being held without her powers and lots more.

The trailer – and the TV spot promoting it that aired during the Super Bowl broadcast – offer a few insights into the story though the details and exact circumstances aren’t laid out in sequential order. Those insights include:

This is definitely kind of a “Flashpoint” adaptation, though with a few key differences, especially that it’s Kara and not Kal El being held by the government.

Also, “Flashpoint” had Barry changing the past, not traveling to an alternate universe.

In fact the terms “universe” and “timeline” seem to be used interchangeably here, which creates more than a little confusion.

It *seems* like it’s setting up the Batman ‘89 Universe being the Flashpoint Universe, the one where Barry’s mother lives. If accurate, that means Zod’s invasion of Earth happened in that universe as well as the DCEU.

So this is a buddy comedy with two versions of Barry?

Character posters for Flash, Batman ‘89 and Supergirl also came out in mid-February.

The Flash, Batman, and Supergirl. Watch their worlds collide only in theaters June 16. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/MnexX9uGdq — The Flash (@theFlash) February 13, 2023

News came a short while later that the full movie would screen for the first time at CinemaCon in April, a decision that seems designed to make sure it was seen by the exhibitors who could help make or break the film’s success. Muschetti appeared on stage at the event to talk about Miller’s recovery and praise their performance.

Another poster, released in April, has Flash, Supergirl and Batman ‘89 looking out over some kind of battlefield. There was also a second set of character posters, this time putting the three heroes more in their own environment.

New Trailer Coming at 12 PM PT. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/Kx4R2TxC3k — The Flash (@theFlash) April 25, 2023

There was also a new trailer (31.3m YouTube plays) that came out at that time. It opens with Bruce Wayne ‘89 talking about the trauma losing parents can cause followed by someone telling Barry she understands his pain. We see Flash going into the past to save his parents and the repercussions that decision has. From there on out it’s all action, mostly the same sequences we’ve seen previously.

A “Flashback Friday” featurette focused on the return of Michael Keaton to the role of Batman and how iconic that was for everyone involved.

TV spots began running in earnest around this time, mostly focusing on Batman ‘89 and his guidance of Barry in this alternate universe.

In late May IMAX announced early screenings for fans about a few days prior to wide release. An exclusive IMAX one-sheet shows all three heroes, Batman in his jet, speeding toward the camera. Other exhibitors with their own posters included 4DX,

The final trailer (15m YouTube plays) came out just a few weeks ago at the end of May. It pretty much just reiterates existing footage in a new package but that’s all it’s designed to do.

With the multiverse concept fully in play it was inevitable there would be some fun cameos and Muschetti confirmed one: Nicolas Cage would appear as one version of Superman. That’s a fun nod to the fact Cage was cast as the character back in the 90s in a Tim Burton-directed movie that never happened, but it’s also something that’s been acknowledged before, when Cage voiced Superman in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies.

Unsurprisingly the first clip focuses on Batman ‘89, with the two versions of Barry exploring the Batcave before he agrees to help them find the Kryptonian they need.

Both Muschetti siblings attended a special early screening in Canada that generated more good buzz for the film. Later on there was another screening in Miami and then Los Angeles.

Calle talks about the thrill of playing Supergirl in a short featurette/TV spot. She also said she had spoken to Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the previous DCEU movies, and got his seal of approval for her performance. This was especially gracious of Cavill, who just recently got yanked around by the change in DC Films management.

Be the hero you want to see in the world. 💥 THE FLASH – only in theaters June 16, tickets on sale now. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/2lwQKT6IWX — The Flash (@theFlash) May 30, 2023

Andy Muschetti clarified that he wasn’t considering recasting Miller in a potential sequel, despite their troubles. And Barbara Muschetti said, unlike Batgirl, shelving this movie was never seriously considered.

After being absent for nearly all the publicity stops and media appearances, Miller finally joined the rest of the cast and crew at the red carpet world premiere in L.A. earlier this week. While there they thanked Warner Bros. leadership and others for their care and forgiveness but that was about as deeply as they went into the issues relating to their recent behavior.

The Flash World Premiere ⚡ THE FLASH – only in theaters Friday, tickets on sale now. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/LH92gcfICK — The Flash (@theFlash) June 13, 2023

A Flash skin was added to Fortnight recently and Snapchat added an AR filter that let users add Flash, Batman or Supergirl costumes to their videos.

overall

To say there are headwinds the movie is facing at the box office would be an understatement of monumental proportions. So the projected $75 million opening weekend isn’t that bad considering it could be a lot worse, even if you just limit yourself to Miller’s troubles. On top of that, though, there are several other issues or questions that need to be brought up:

Batgirl Fornever : The question of why this movie survived while Batgirl was shelved continues to hang over the whole affair. No one involved in that movie, at least to the best of my knowledge, has ever held a 12 year old against their will on a compound in Vermont.

: The question of why this movie survived while was shelved continues to hang over the whole affair. No one involved in that movie, at least to the best of my knowledge, has ever held a 12 year old against their will on a compound in Vermont. Please Clap : Along those same lines, the enthusiastic way Gunn and others have been out there calling this the best super hero movie they’ve ever seen and giving their full-throated endorsement to Miller carries the whiff of people who know their future paychecks depend on them being seen offering that support and praise. They look like bureaucrats applauding Lenin, each one trying to outdo the person next to them.

: Along those same lines, the enthusiastic way Gunn and others have been out there calling this the best super hero movie they’ve ever seen and giving their full-throated endorsement to Miller carries the whiff of people who know their future paychecks depend on them being seen offering that support and praise. They look like bureaucrats applauding Lenin, each one trying to outdo the person next to them. Where’s Iris? : Seriously, how bad is Kiersey Clemons’ deal? She’s waited almost a decade to play and gets nothing to do in a four hour Justice League recut and then is seen for two seconds in like one of the trailers for this solo Flash movie. Just astounding.

: Seriously, how bad is Kiersey Clemons’ deal? She’s waited almost a decade to play and gets nothing to do in a four hour Justice League recut and then is seen for two seconds in like one of the trailers for this solo Flash movie. Just astounding. ArrowNoverse : According to various rumors and reports, WB used AI and deepfake technology to bring Christopher Reeve, Adam West and others back into the fold, making their incarnations of various heroes part of the official multiverse. But there’s been no word of Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Tyler Hoechlin, Javicia Leslie, John Wesley Shipp or anyone else from the last decade of CW series appearing. That’s just a slap in the face.

: According to various rumors and reports, WB used AI and deepfake technology to bring Christopher Reeve, Adam West and others back into the fold, making their incarnations of various heroes part of the official multiverse. But there’s been no word of Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Tyler Hoechlin, Javicia Leslie, John Wesley Shipp or anyone else from the last decade of CW series appearing. That’s just a slap in the face. Production design has changed, man: Seriously, compare anything seen in these trailers to any random shot from Tim Burton’s Batman movies and tell me we aren’t on a long downward slide. I’m not saying the people today aren’t talented, I’m saying the people in charge just don’t care.

The biggest problem is that there’s nothing that’s especially good enough in the marketing campaign to overcome, at least not completely, all those issues. Sure, it’s great to see Keaton as Batman again, but don’t we all wish it was in something that looked better? It’s the same reaction many people, including myself, had when Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe appeared in the recent Spider-Man movie.

Sure, it looks like it might be fun, but there are also a *lot* of factors impacting the official marketing efforts that could play a role in determining how the movie performs.