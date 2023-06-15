elemental – marketing recap

How DisneyPixar has sold its latest movie about tiny spirit creatures

Elemental movie poster from DisneyPixar

Director Peter Sohn, working from a screenplay by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh, brings us this week’s new Disney/Pixar release Elemental. The film’s story centers on Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) and her friend Wade (Mamoudou Athie), two residents of Element City.

Amber is a young fire element who has trouble controlling her temper and, like others of her kind, faces some discrimination from others in the city. Over the course of the story she has to learn to control that temper as well as deal with her other feelings – including those for Wade – as she tries to carve her own path while also living up to the expectations of her parents.

So with all that established – and acknowledging Pixar has kind of cornered the market in making movies wherein invisible aspects of our lives like emotions, souls etc are anthropomorphized and made to live in their own little societies – let’s take a look at how it’s been sold.

announcement and casting

Pixar released a title treatment and plot synopsis in mid-May 2022 with Sohn attached as director at that time. A bit of concept art was shared as well.

During the D23 Expo in September of that year Disney announced the casting of Lewis and Athie and shared an official still of their characters.

🔥and💧come together in this FIRST LOOK at Ember & Wade played by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, coming to theaters June 16, 2023! pic.twitter.com/X9lsXU4LcB — Pixar (@Pixar) September 9, 2022

More cast members would be revealed in early 2023 with the release of trailers and other elements.

the marketing campaign

The first poster showing Ember and Wade high-fiving, or at least attempting to, came out in September of last year when Sohn and the cast were at D23.

Check out this #D23Expo Exclusive Poster for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. See the movie only in theaters June 16, 2023! pic.twitter.com/gnLjVZVngx — Pixar (@Pixar) September 9, 2022

Also released at that time was the teaser trailer. It doesn’t reveal much but does introduce us to Ember, showing us how she commutes to Element City and offering looks at some of the other residents. It ends when she meets Wade, who reaches in to help her pick up the headphones she dropped.

Another poster showing better looks at Ember and Wade came out in November, with the copy “Elements react” helping us understand the relationship between these two characters will form the core of the story.

Opposites react in the new poster for Disney and Pixar’s #Elemental, coming in June 2023! pic.twitter.com/K7BzLgV9GE — Pixar (@Pixar) November 17, 2022

In a session during Disney’s Content Showcase in December, Sohn talked about the how his own experiences as the son or immigrants inspired some parts of the story, including the racism he faced.

In March the official trailer (33m YouTube plays) came out. It starts by introducing us to the different types of residents of Element City, who we hear from Ember’s grandmother don’t mix. An accident at her father’s store brings Wade into her life. The two of them become friends despite their differences, something that pushes Ember to question how much she’s living her own life and how much she’s simply doing what her parents expect her to.

That trailer was accompanied by a batch of character posters for Amber, Wade and others.

Pixar announced at the same time that the movie would be accompanied by “Carl’s Date”, a new short featuring Carl and Dug from Up.

In April news came the movie’s world premiere had been scheduled for the closing night of May’s Cannes Film Festival. Disney also showed off 20 minutes of the film to attendees at CinemaCon.

More of the characters along with Ember and Wade are featured on the next poster, released in early May.

The first TV spot came out a couple weeks later to mark tickets going on sale. Unsurprisingly it focuses more on the humor of the story as opposed to offering any details of the plot.

Also in mid-May the studio kicked off the tour of an in-person experience traveling to a half-dozen malls across the country. That experience allowed visitors to not only meet the characters of the movie and go into their world but also engage in some creativity of their own.

Step into Element City and immerse yourself in Disney and Pixar’s #Elemental📷 at these multi-city mall tour stops! pic.twitter.com/iUJGtk1Z29 — Pixar (@Pixar) May 16, 2023

The first clip shows Ember and Wade showing off their abilities for each other, the premise being that because elements don’t interact with those who are different from them they each had no idea the other could do such amazing things. Another shows the two trying to stop a report that could impact Ember’s family from being filed.

Sohn and members of the cast were all present for the premiere at Cannes, of course, a screening that generated mostly positive buzz from critics and others in attendance. Sohn was interviewed at Cannes about the genesis of the story as well as what it was like to bring a very personal movie to the festival.

Similar to what it’s done for previous movies, Pixar put out a video that positions this film as the latest in a string of instant classics from the studio, assuring audiences that if they loved those earlier movies they’re likely to love this one as well.

That was followed by another clip of Wade bravely enduring some fiery food to not offend Ember’s father.

A featurette from early June has the cast talking about the story and their characters.

Exhibitor-exclusive posters were released by RealD 3D, Dolby, 4DX and Fandango, all continuing to focus on Ember and Wade but with different parts of the setting or different supporting characters added in as appropriate.

Everyone was again on hand for the red carpet premiere last week.

Blown away by last night's World Premiere 🌬🌱💧🔥



Mark you calendars for this Summer's biggest 3D event. See Disney and Pixar's #Elemental, splashing into theaters June 16 and get tickets now! 🎟: https://t.co/QYfVYQoMUs pic.twitter.com/qBJPcbDWVN — Pixar (@Pixar) June 9, 2023

A trailer for “Carl’s Date” teased what audiences could expect while also making it clear the only place to see it was in front of Elemental, so that’s another reason to head to the theater.

One more featurette showed behind the scenes footage of the actors recording their voice performances while another clip offers more insight into the traditions and culture of Ember’s family.

overall

This is a solid campaign from start to finish, showing DisneyPixar knows exactly who the target audience here is and what parts of the story will make it the most attractive. The push is filled with humor and heart that seems mainly geared at adults, though kids will no doubt also be drawn in by the animation style and prevalence of puns.

So it’s a bit surprising, especially given the positive reviews it’s wracked up so far, to see tracking estimates have the movie opening to a soft $35-40 million this weekend.

That doesn’t detract from a strong marketing campaign, though, one that’s filled with messages that come from a very personal place for the writers and directors but which are relatable to most anyone, regardless of their own experiences.