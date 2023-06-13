extraction 2 – marketing recap

How Netflix has sold its Russo Brothers-affiliated action sequel

Extraction 2 movie poster from Netflix

Chris Hemsworth returns as former special forces turned mercenary Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to the 2020 original and based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks. Like the first movie, Rake has been hired to protect/rescue someone important but this time instead of the son of a drug kingpin it’s the family of a Georgian underworld figure that needs to be extracted from the prison they’re being held in.

If the plot sounds paper thin, it is. The Netflix-original feature, like the first installment, is directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, who produced with his brother Anthony among others. It’s simply an excuse to create lots of firefights and chase sequences with Hemsworth in the middle of the action.

Let’s take a look at how the marketing campaign has been run.

announcement and casting

A sequel had been “soft” announced after the first one was a big success on Netflix and officially moved into production a while later.

Things started off very early when a teaser trailer was released in September, 2021 during Netflix’s TUDUM fan event. The first half of that teaser is just the end of the last movie, eventually leading up to a bit of new footage showing #RakeLives and that this second film was coming some time in 2022.

The Russos released a short video of Hemsworth on set in December to mark the beginning of filming, around the same time Netflix shared a photo.

During its’ annual TUDUM event in September 2022 a behind-the-scenes first look video was released to assure audiences the movie was still coming out.

Hemsworth spoke about the movie briefly on “Kimmel” in October while promoting other projects.

In January, footage from the movie was included in Netflix’s 2023 sizzle reel of original movies coming out this year, bringing with it a new official release date.

the marketing campaign

To get things started at the beginning of April, Netflix pasted “Tyler Rake Lives” messages across buildings and billboards in major cities, apparently working on the assumption anyone remembered who Tyler Rake was or that he was in any way connected to a movie.

Tyler Rake Lives in Extraction 2! pic.twitter.com/uVUTowPg3V — Netflix (@netflix) April 1, 2023

Those messages preceded the release of another teaser trailer (11m YouTube plays). It uses Rake’s rescue of a woman from a prison riot as the centerpiece while also flashing back to the end of the last movie to show us how he survived.

The scene used in that teaser is one shot and the idea of an extended sequence is reinforced on a batch of posters released in mid-May that came with the message all the images were taken from that sequence.

3 posters, all from a single unrelenting oner that clocks in at over 🚨 21 minutes 🚨



Extraction 2 trailer tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HHcTkJlHOH — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2023

Right after that the official trailer (10.7m YouTube plays) came out, opening again with someone reminding Tyler he was clinically dead following the events of the first movie. After that it’s almost all action as we see him race through one scene after another to keep the family he’s been hired to protect safe.

An extended commercial released in early June shows more of the action and reveals Idris Elba had come aboard in an undisclosed role.

The Extraction team is expanding! Idris Elba joins Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa in Extraction 2, premiering June 16. pic.twitter.com/KWq2u35gnt — Netflix (@netflix) June 5, 2023

More posters showed Tyler along with Nik and Yaz, two members of his team.

Hemsworth himself shared a clip from the movie showing Tyler pulling out a very large machine gun to take down a helicopter that’s pursuing him and his charges.

He also posted a video from the press tour stop in Madrid, Spain that came just before the New York City red carpet where he and the rest of the cast and crew were in attendance.

A really convoluted digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square has a helicopter flying in and lifting up a billboard reading “Chris Hemsworth extract me please” before flying away, but aside from the Netflix logo it’s unclear if there’s any actual movie branding included in the ad.

How the story for this film was generated and how he and the others were challenged to go even bigger than they had previously were covered in an interview with Hargrave, including the process of shooting that single-shot sequence.

Hemsworth was also interviewed a few times and appeared on “GMA” and elsewhere to talk about the movie, especially that keystone sequence.

overall

It’s true that Chris Hemsworth is good in action films.

It’s also true that Chris Hemsworth is very funny and charming.

So it’s a little disappointing when a campaign, much less the movie it’s supporting, doesn’t give him much chance to show off the latter more frequently.

Instead the focus has been on two elements:

Tyler Rake’s return, but as stated above that supposes anyone outside of hardcore fans of the first movie remember that to be the character’s name, especially since character development wasn’t a major part of the story

That single shot sequence, which is no doubt a technical achievement but given it comes loaded with the same sort of choppy action and movement the Russos and their collaborators have been producing since about 2015 it’s not as impressive as it’s made out to be.

The campaign should appeal to anyone who enjoyed the first film, a group I’m part of for the most part, but it remains to be seen if the sequel comes close to being the breakout hit the original was or if that success was fueled as much by everyone suddenly being home in early 2020 and needing something to watch as it was by the movie itself.

Advertisement