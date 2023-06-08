transformers: rise of the beasts – marketing recap

How Paramount has sold a beastly franchise continuation

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie poster from Paramount Pictures

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, directed by Steven Caple Jr. and written by (among others) Joby Harold, arrives in theaters this weekend as the seventh installment of Paramount’s Transformers film series.

The story is set in the 1990s, placing it chronologically between 2018’s Bumblebee and 2005’s Transformers. This time around the Autobots are on the hunt for an ancient device for the Transwarp Key, which can open portals across space and time. That device is being sought by Unicron (voiced by Colman Domingo), a massive transformer that devours planets. Protecting the Key are the Maximals, an ancient race of Transformer that because of the planet they lived on change into animals like gorillas, falcons and so on as opposed to vehicles and other items. The Maximals, now on Earth, are aided by the Autobots as they seek to protect the planet and its people.

Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos play two of those humans that aid the Autobots in finding the Transwarp Key and keeping it safe. Peter Cullen returns yet again to provide the voice of Optimus Prime while Pete Davidson and Ron Perlman join as the voices of Mirage and Optimus Primal, respectively. Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy and others are also here as the voices of various heroes and villains, so with all that set up let’s take a look at how it’s been sold to the audience.

announcements and casting

In January of 2020 it was reported Paramount had not one but two Transformers projects in the works, either to see which wound up being the best idea or to get two bites at the apple.

One of those became this movie, with details announced in June 2021 during a virtual press event with the cast and crew.

The battle on Earth is no longer just between Autobots and Decepticons… Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/VtS4CjSxLy — Transformers (@transformers) June 22, 2021

Ramos Fishback were cast in the lead human roles in early 2021, followed by the news Perlman was voicing Optimus Primal just as he’d one of the animated series a few years ago. Other voice actors with prior experience in one or more Transformers projects also returned for this iteration of their characters.

Late in 2021 Paramount moved the movie’s release date a whole year, from mid-2022 to mid-2023.

Yeoh and Davidson were cast in October of that year.

In March 2022 the studio revealed this movie was the first of three planned Transformers projects, with a Nickelodeon animated series coming later this year and a new animated feature arriving in 2024.

the marketing campaign: phase one

The first trailer (34.5m YouTube plays) arrived in December of 2022, kicking off the main part of the marketing campaign. It’s short on story details beyond hinting at a major threat facing the heroic Autobots and Maximals and is mainly designed to show off the look of the characters and the action they engage in on screen.

“Power if primal” we’re told on the poster that accompanied it, with the Autobot symbol carved into a stone wall that’s been scratched by massive claws, hinting at the kind of violence and action we’re in store for.

Optimus Prime made an AR appearance during an NFL broadcast later in December.

Paramount and Porsche aired a co-branded TV spot aired during the Super Bowl. The spot makes sense given the character of Mirage, voiced by Pete Davidson, is a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 and was the first in a series of promotions from the car company.

In a *very* weird moment that says more about the power of corporate synergy to influence reality, Optimus Prime – the character, not Peter Cullen who gives him voice – was given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the “Kids Choice Awards” in March, with the award introduced by Ramos, Fishback and Davidson.

Porsche was involved again, this time hosting a panel of the movie’s cast, director and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura at SXSW. Also at SXSW were massive statues of Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal along with a replica of Mirage. An AR app worked with those statues to unlock digital content as well.

Prime, Primal and Mirage are featured on the next three posters released.

The massive statues from SXSW were taken on tour to select cities across the U.S. and other countries through early August, so likely into the movie’s home video window as well as theatrical release.

Prime and Primal popped out of the hardwood in a live mixed-reality promo that aired during one of the NCAA Final Four games.

The studio took advantage of rapper Tobe Nwigwe playing one of the human allies of the Autobots and included a promo for the movie in his performance at Coachella in April.

Bumblebee, Arcee and Wheeljack got their own character posters in the same style as the previous handful later that month followed by a set that focused on Cheetor, Primal and Rhinox of the Maximals.

An interview with Caple Jr. and Bonaventura confirmed that the Terrorcons and Predacons were the antagonists in the story, though they kept from offering too many details along with new photos of Ramos and Fishback from the film.

Shortly after that another series of character posters was devoted to the villains.

the marketing campaign: phase two

A new trailer was released at the end of April that opens with a bit more of the Maximal’s backstory, including being hidden on Earth for centuries before showing a much better look at Unicron than previously seen. It goes on to offer a few more story points before ending with the heroes jointly taking on a swarm of Terrorcons.

All the main Autobots and Maximals are assembled on the theatrical poster that came out at the same time, with Unicron looming in the background of the jungle everyone is standing above.

Fishback and Ramos were on stage to promote the movie during Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation and were both given the Rising Stars of the Year Award, an event that just happened to coincide with the Statues Tour arriving in Las Vegas.

Prime and Primal are having a staring contest on the next poster, with that pose working with the “Unite or fall” copy to make it clear these two factions are at odds, at least at first.

Porsche ran a contest involving the AR app to award a trip for two to the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.

More promos for the movie were run during broadcasts of “The Challenge” on Paramount Plus, DAZN Boxing and elsewhere.

Along those same lines, the first clip from the movie was aired during the MTV Movie & TV Awards and shows the moment Prime and Primal first meet each other.

Another set of character posters shows each of the main heroes standing bravely in the background while in the foreground their vehicle/animal form is engaged in a fight.

Distributor exclusive one-sheets were released by IMAX, 4DX, RealD 3D, Dbox and Dolby.

For TikTok, a text-to-speech tool featuring Cullen’s voice as Prime came out along with a filter that put a Transformers-like helm on your cat or dog.

Some of the new robots in disguise along with the humans behind them were shown off in a “meet the cast” featurette.

In an extended profile, Caple Jr. talked about why he took on this project, the support he got from Michael Bay and how he wanted the characters and story to generate emotions in the audience and not just be there in service of spectacle.

There had been plenty of short promos and such ever since the first trailer but the first legit TV spot came out in mid-May, showing the epic scale of the threat the heroes face but never actually identifying that threat. A later spot has the cast in what seems like a PSA warning you of the signs your car may be a robot in disguise.

Tobe Nwigwe’s original song “On My Soul” with Nas came out around that time, as well.

How Noah Diaz accidentally gets in the middle of a giant robot battle is shown in the next clip, which also more fully introduces Mirage. Another clip later on would expand on that to show Noah meeting the rest of the Autobots.

As the first positive reviews were coming in a featurette came out showing what it was like for the cast and crew to shoot in Peru. Additional featurettes focused on Caple Jr.’s creative process, Cullen’s long history as the voice of Optimus Prime, the production of the film’s soundtrack, the voice cast and the introduction of the Maximals.

Everyone was in attendance at the world premiere of the movie in Singapore at the end of May, the kickoff to the global press tour that would continue to Mexico City and other locations, including New York City’s red carpet U.S. premiere, before ending in London.

The stars of #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts UNITE together for the world premiere in Singapore. 🎇 pic.twitter.com/QPNIMBn4BY — Transformers (@transformers) May 28, 2023

A 90’s hip-hop themed playlist for the film was created on Spotify.

The campaign then ended just a few days ago with the release of new character posters for Noah Diaz and Elena Wallace along with a final trailer that recaps a lot of what we’ve seen before but includes Nwigwe’s song along with quotes from some of the very positive reviews that have already come out.

overall

The $68 million projected opening weekend would be a good, if not great, start for the movie given the franchise was seen as long in the tooth before Bumblebee gave it a bit of a shot in the arm. And the early reviews and word of mouth have been largely positive, calling it a lot of fun without being bogged down in the serious if silly tone of the Michael Bay films.

A few takeaways from the campaign as a whole:

Poor Dominique Fishback, who doesn’t get much screentime in the trailers and other materials for a reason I can’t quite fathom.

At least Unicron looks like Unicron and isn’t a massive barely-visible cloud or something.

That being said, at no point in the marketing did the studio post a photo of that character with the caption “When the Unicron Variant is coming for you” or something similar and that’s just disappointing.

There’s a strong focus on youth culture here, which isn’t surprising but which you can clearly see in appeals and promos made directly at music – especially involving Nwigwe – and sports events/broadcasts.

Clearly the studio feels Pete Davidson’s involvement is a major appeal to the audience, especially the aforementioned youths, as he and his cinematic alter ego are all over the place. The downside of that is if your tolerance for Davidson is on the low side, this will turn you off pretty quickly.

Advertisement