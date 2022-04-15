life lessons from: kids on the hall: brain candy

There are a number of great things about the trailer for the new season of “Kids in the Hall” coming to Amazon Prime Video May 13th. Lots of familiar characters are seen, with new twists that bring them up to date for 2022.

The best thing, though, may be that it uses Don Roritor (Mark McKinney) and his corporate toady Marv (Dave Foley) from the hilarious 1996 comedy Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy as the framing device through which to discuss the Kids’ return to sketch comedy and highlight what’s new.

If you’re not familiar with Brain Candy, you’re likely not alone. It grossed a paltry $2.6 million at the U.S. box office and was not well-received by critics at the time. In part that’s the result of a production marred by the fact the troupe was already well into its dissolution at the time and wasn’t on the same page creatively.

Despite that, Brain Candy serves as a worthy cap on Kids in the Hall’s run and has not only some very funny bits but also a pretty good science fiction story with, as we’ll see here, a number of important lessons for you to apply to your everyday business and personal lives.

For when you know what your product is and won’t have anyone weighing in with their useless opinions.

This is a drug… for the world… to give worms to ex-girlfriends.

For when the latte with 12 customizations you ordered at Starbucks turns out just perfectly, giving you exactly the emotional boost you were hoping for.

This urine is great!

For when you refuse to be criticized by those who are clearly your intellectual inferiors.

It was only a couple of flipper-babies!

For when you just can’t muster up the emotional energy for small talk.

So I hear dad’s dead. Hey, is that egg nog?

For when other people just aren’t doing their jobs and you make it clear things need to happen or there will be consequences.

Are we ever going to get the big table in here or do I have cut down the F*#*ING tree myself?