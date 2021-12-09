the unforgivable – marketing recap

How Netflix has sold a drama about rehabilitation and rebuilding

The Unforgivable movie poster

Sandra Bullock stars in The Unforgivable, out this week on Netflix following a brief theatrical release period. Based on a British TV series, the movie focuses on Ruth Slater (Bullock), a woman just released from prison, having served her time after being convicted of a violent crime. Despite having theoretically paid her debt to society she finds that few are willing to give her the chance to prove she genuinely wants to turn her life around.

The movie, directed by Nora Fingscheidt, also stars Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal and others as those in Slater’s orbit. Let’s take a look at how it’s been sold.

announcement and casting

While development of the film dates all the way back to 2010, shortly after the original British series aird, things didn’t really begin moving forward until 2019. That’s when Bullock was announced as the lead (as well as producer) with Fingscheidt directing and Netflix distributing.

The rest of the cast was added between late 2019 and early 2020.

the marketing campaign

Netflix kicked off the marketing push in September of this year with the distribution of a still showing Bullock in character that also served as the announcement of a release date.

Get ready for a powerhouse Sandra Bullock performance. In Nora Fingscheidt's THE UNFORGIVABLE, Bullock plays a woman re-entering a society that refuses to forgive her after serving a prison sentence for a violent crime. ​​In select theaters November 24 and on Netflix December 10. pic.twitter.com/dtOedauN9E — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 22, 2021

An extreme close-up of half of Slater’s face is used on the poster, released in late October. That doesn’t do much to communicate the story but the copy “No one walks free of their past” picks up the slack by hinting that there’s something that will continue to haunt her throughout the story.

The trailer (6.2m YouTube views) came out at the same time. As it starts Ruth is just getting out of prison and we quickly see she’s still being harassed after release. We learn some of the details of why she was sent away and then that she’s now looking to reconnect with her little sister Katie (Aisling Franciosi). That effort, though, is met with resistance from just about everyone, despite some taking her side. Ruth refuses to give up.

A clip came out in mid-November showing Ruth getting a dressing down from her parole officer (Rob Morgan).

Shorter promos like this came out later in November and were used as social and video pre-roll ads and likely for TV spots as well. They distill the trailer down to its core elements to make a quick, punchy appeal to the audience.

A premiere red carpet event was held at the beginning of December with Fingscheidt, Bullock and the rest of the cast in attendance. While at that premiere the cast talked about telling stories of people at society’s margins, working on the film during Covid restrictions and lots more.

Director Nora Fingscheidt framed by stars Sandra Bullock and Jon Bernthal.



THE UNFORGIVABLE comes to Netflix December 10. pic.twitter.com/Y07N5RjhlW — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 1, 2021

overall

I think what appears to me to be the biggest missing element is something overt that calls out organizations that deal with helping former prisoners reenter society, or those working to reform the system that spits people out with little support or other ways to deal with life outside prison.

Other than that, it’s a nice little campaign Netflix put together, but the 35% the movie has on Rotten Tomatoes speaks to some issues critics have had with the film. A stronger appeal from the cast and crew, especially from the topline stars, might have made the message delivered to the audience a bit stronger.