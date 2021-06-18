Luca – Marketing Recap

How DisneyPixar has sold a coming-of-age story with an underwater twist.

null

Luca, directed by Enrico Casarosa, stars Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Luca Paguro, a pre-teen sea creature who dreams of exploring the world above. His best friend Alberto (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) helps him do just that, coming out to visit the small Italian village near their underwater home. They befriend a young girl named Giulia (voiced by Emma Berman), who joins the two — who can take human form when out of the water — in all sorts of adventures in her hometown.

The movie is the latest Pixar release coming to Disney+ as the result of the coronavirus pandemic, arriving with mostly positive reviews that have earned the film a 91% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and after a campaign that has emphasized the setting even more than the story.

The Posters

You get a sense of Luca’s dual nature on the first poster (by Legion Creative Group), released in February. Above the water he looks human but very different in the part that’s still submerged.

Disney and Pixar’s newest adventure makes a splash this summer. Meet Luca tomorrow in the brand-new trailer. #PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/qlsi50JjgU — Disney and Pixar's Luca (@PixarLuca) February 24, 2021

The same message is conveyed on April’s second poster, but this time Luca is joined by Alberto and Giulia as they sit on the coast of the Italian village where the action takes place, many of the supporting characters in the background. It sells a bright, fun adventure with a cast of young characters on a design that looks like a travel poster.

Three more character posters came out earlier in June that put all three of the kids in the position of being half-submerged, but only Giulia needs a snorkel and looks the same underwater.

#PixarLuca swims to @DisneyPlus on June 18! Check out new posters featuring Luca, Alberto and Giulia! pic.twitter.com/G4U110rszV — Disney and Pixar's Luca (@PixarLuca) June 2, 2021

The Trailers

Luca and his friends are having a great time on the Italian Riviera when the trailer (6.9 million views on YouTube), released in February, opens. But as they engage in the kind of hijinks not uncommon for kids their age, they are hiding a secret that’s only visible when they are in the water. The trailer sets up the premise succinctly, if somewhat incompletely, but still makes it look quite charming.

More of the story is on display in the first full-length trailer (11.7 million views on YouTube) from late April. We see how Luca explores the surface world with Alberto and how the two of them first get into some trouble but then are rescued by Giulia. She and Luca become friends, getting into adventures all their own together as Luca and his brother try to avoid revealing their true nature to the townspeople.

Online and Social

Only a barebones website for the movie but there were social media profiles that shared regular updates and assets.

Advertising, Press and Promotions

Pixar announced the movie in July of last year.

In March of this year Disney announced the movie would skip theaters entirely and be available on Disney+ on its planned release date.

Casarosa was interviewed about the movie’s story as well as its unique visuals and approach to animation.

TV spots like this began running in May that sells the vibrant colors of the movie along with the adventures the characters have throughout the story.

In 1 month, join Luca and Alberto as they discover the world above the surface 🛵 🏖 #PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/OekZD6mlVn — Disney and Pixar's Luca (@PixarLuca) May 18, 2021

A “Friendship” featurette had Gaffigan, Rudolph, Casarosa and others talking about the magical nature of friendships at a certain age and how the movie captures that magic.

The movie’s production designer Daniela Strijleva was interviewed about drawing inspiration from her own experiences in Italy to create the movie’s look and feel.

Another featurette included comments from Casarosa, Gaffigan and Rudolph about the research that went into creating an authentic Italian coastal town.

The first clip, released in early June, shows the moment Guilia brings Luca and Alberto home to meet her father and have dinner, an event that doesn’t go very well.

Casarosa was part of a publicity tour event in Italy.

Luca has arrived in Italy! 🇮🇹 Watch as the filmmakers of the movie celebrated the release of #PixarLuca! pic.twitter.com/no8TyBSLOt — Disney and Pixar's Luca (@PixarLuca) June 17, 2021

Just days before the movie’s release a “blue carpet” premiere was held at the El Capitan theater in Los Angeles.

Swim along with the cast and filmmakers of #PixarLuca at the blue carpet for the movie! ✨ Stream Luca tomorrow on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/qGXWcgQXYD — Disney and Pixar's Luca (@PixarLuca) June 18, 2021

The official website lists a number of companies as promotional partners for the movie, but many of the links from that site don’t work and additional details on most of those weren’t readily accessible. The list includes:

Blue Apron (details unavailable)

(details unavailable) Annie’s (details unavailable)

(details unavailable) Baubles and Sole (details unavailable but the company did frequently promote the movie on Instagram)

(details unavailable but the company did frequently promote the movie on Instagram) McDonald’s , which put movie toys in Happy Meal boxes and offered downloadable activities online

, which put movie toys in Happy Meal boxes and offered downloadable activities online The Watermelon Board, which created a campaign encouraging people to enjoy their summer with some cool refreshing watermelon

Overall

There’s less of an emphasis on the story here than there is on the setting. That’s understandable since it’s an unusual and beautiful location but it means that the actual stakes of the movie and the characters we’re asked to care about are moved to the background.

Come along for the ride 🛵 #PixarLuca is streaming on @DisneyPlus June 18! pic.twitter.com/x96CF42E1M — Disney and Pixar's Luca (@PixarLuca) June 9, 2021

But it is an enjoyable marketing push, one that positions the movie as a simpler, gentler Pixar release, one that may not reach the emotional heights of other titles but which does promise a good time in a gorgeous location.