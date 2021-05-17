Together Together – Marketing Recap

How Bleecker Street sold a very modern relationship dramady.

(Ed. Note: Yep, another case where the movie came out last week but I didn’t want to miss covering it.)

Together Together, starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison and written/directed by Nikole Beckwith, came out a couple weeks ago in limited release but went into wider release last weekend. Harrison stars as Anna, a currently unattached woman who agrees to be a surrogate for similarly single Matt (Helms). As the pregnancy progresses the two grow closer, but in unexpected ways that surprise both of them as it’s not about romance but simply about being together in an uncommon way.

That unusual take on the idea of what companionship means comes through in Bleecker Street’s marketing, which emphasizes how Anna and Matt feel each other out tentatively and cautiously as they navigate their complicated relationship. The movie has a 91% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Posters

Both Matt and Anna look out at the camera on the poster (by marketing agency Cold Open). The two are sitting in front of a wall that has color samples taped to it, like they’re figuring out how to decorate a room, but there’s nothing that hints at the pregnancy aspects of the story. A handful of positive pull quotes from festival screenings are placed at the top to help show how well-received the movie has already been.

The Trailers

Matt is being super-awkward as he meets Anna as the trailer (2.6 million views on YouTube), released in late March, begins. That awkwardness doesn’t really stop as the pregnancy begins and continues, of course, though Anna tries to remain a good sport about everything that’s going on. The two find an equilibrium to their unusual relationship, though, including that they’re both alone and don’t fit into anyone’s neat boxes. It’s a cute unconventional comedy being sold here, buoyed by the performances from the two leads, especially Harrison.

Online and Social

The basic information – the trailer, synopsis and a small gallery of pictures – can be found on the official website created by Bleecker Street. It also received some support on the studio’s social channels.

Advertising, Press and Promotions

Before the movie had a chance to make its debut at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Bleecker Street picked it up.

During Sundance there were interviews with the movie’s editor, director of photography and director.

A clip released in April shows an awkward dinner where Matt and Anna are meeting for the first time and judging each other’s food choices. Another has Anna trying to explain her unusual friendship and situation to someone else.

Harrison got a profile of her own as the breakout star of the film based on those festival reviews. Also following Sundance, the cast and filmmakers talked about the story and making the movie together.

Closer to release there was another interview with Harrison about working with Helms, how she decided to get involved in the project and more. Helms himself appeared on “Late Night” to joke around and talk about the movie.

TV spots began running in late April offering a cutdown version of the trailer with just the broad strokes of the story. Others like this featured some of the positive reviews the movie has already accumulated. Additional commercials that came later hit the same basic ideas.

Another clip shows more of Anna contending with a situation her friend doesn’t fully understand.

Overall

What comes through most clearly in the campaign is the emphasis on Harrison and her role as Anna. She’s obviously not a star as well known as Helms but she’s been the subject of more interviews and clips, which is a great way to signal that it’s her journey that may receive more attention in the story than Matt’s. There’s nothing all that groundbreaking about what Bleecker Street has done from a purely tactical way, but those small touches show who the audience will be asked to care about most and who has the most engaging arc.