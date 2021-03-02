Moxie – Marketing Recap

How Netflix has sold a story of multi-generational efforts to upend the patriarchy.

For her second feature directing gig, Amy Poehler this week brings us Moxie. Not only does she helm the film but stars as Lisa Carter, mother to Vivian (Hadley Robinson). Vivian is tired of the overtly sexist attitude among many of the boys in her high school and frustrated with the girls who go along with it. Determined to make her mark and change the status quo, Vivian is inspired by her mother’s past activism and creates a print zine calling out the school’s toxicity. Her crusade makes her new friends, a few enemies and some unexpected notoriety.

Netflix’s campaign hasn’t been huge, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been interesting. Let’s take a look.

The Posters

“Find your voice” the poster, released in February, tells the audience. The title treatment is plastered over a black and white photo of Vivian and her friends, all shouting at the camera. If the goal was to recreate the look and feel of a late-90s alt-rock record cover, they succeeded, but it’s too bad there isn’t more information about the movie’s story and cast.

The Trailers

As the trailer (840k views on YouTube), released in early February, begins, Vivian is asking for guidance, through which we get a hint of her mom’s former activist self. Then we see what might be fueling Vivian’s search for some sort of mission, the fact that the girls in her high school are ranked by the boys based on attributes having nothing to do with academics or intellect. When she starts a zine that questions the status quo it starts an uproar in the school that leads to lots of changes, both in the school and among the students.

Online and Social

Some support on Netflix’s brand social channels, but that’s about it. Nothing unique to the movie itself.

Advertising and Promotions

The main characters got a yearbook-esque promo clip a little while ago that doesn’t name them but does offer overall personality type.

One week til MOXIE 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/6DtexXqpEs — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 24, 2021

When Poehler and her BFF/frequent collaborator Tina Fey cohosted the Golden Globes last weekend they not only gave the movie a shout-out but also had stars and hearts on their hands, a plot detail seen in the trailer.

For anyone wondering why Amy Poehler & Tina Fey had hearts & stars drawn on their hands tonight, the answer is: Moxie!



In Poehler’s new movie, the design is a battle cry — worn by anyone who is sick of the status quo and willing to stand up and fight for what they believe in. pic.twitter.com/eBWbBYzdKx — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2021

Media and Press

Nothing here that I could find.

Overall

I just wish there were more here and I have to wonder what prompted Netflix to treat this as a lower-tier release instead of something that should be given a greater level of support. Sure, it’s not The Irishman, but I’d argue that this is the kind of movie that will have a longer shelf-life on the service than a prestige title.

At the very least I would have expected press interviews and stories about any of the following topics:

Poehler’s second time behind the camera for a feature film

The role of everyday students (and others) in changing the toxic environments they find themselves in

How the younger members of the cast connected with the riot grrl movement of the 90s and what kind of music from that era Poehler played to get them in the mood

Why print is superior to online media for this kind of movement

Sadly I haven’t found any of the above.