The Assistant – Marketing Recap

You can read my full recap of the marketing campaign for The Assistant at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

It’s a pretty simple official website, with just the minimum material on there to help visitors get the big picture of the movie and find where and when it might be playing near them.

Media and Press

An interview with director Kitty Green allowed her to talk about how she prepared for the film and what kind of message she wanted to send with it. She hit similar topics in another interview here.

EW debuted an exclusive clip of Jane bringing her concerns to light.

Garner appeared on “Late Night” to talk about the movie.

Overall

Notably, this movie seems to be garnering much stronger reactions than the flashier, more star-power heavy Bombshell, which touches on similar subject matter. There’s probably a lesson to be learned there on how flash and effectiveness aren’t always the same thing.