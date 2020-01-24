The Gentlemen – Marketing Recap

You can read my full recap of the marketing campaign for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

You’ll find the usual marketing material on the movie’s official website, which uses the key art of the cast standing and looking tough throughout.

Media and Press

A brief interview with Ritchie accompanied the first look photo released just before the first trailer dropped.

Most of the cast, including McConaughey, Grant, Hunnam, Golding and Strong all made various appearances on late night and early morning talk shows, with the first two showing up together to banter on “The Tonight Show” late last week.

STX released a short behind the scenes video showing the creation of the “weed portrait” outdoor execution, with an artist making a sign out of different parts of the cannabis plant. Another video showed off the fan-created posters submitted in response to a call for movie-inspired artwork.

Overall