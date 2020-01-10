Underwater – Marketing Recap

You can read my full recap of the marketing recap for Underwater at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

Not much of an official website, just the bare minimum of marketing materials laid out in the standard Fox site template.

Media and Press

A first still from the film was released just before the first trailer came out in August, 2019.

What’s been surprising is the almost complete lack of pre-release press activity on the film’s behalf. Stewart has been especially absent, though she did the circuit just recently for Seberg, which was positioned as a labor of love for her and so dominated her attention and time. Oh, and there was also the Charlie’s Angels campaign.

The studio livestreamed a Q&A with the cast earlier this week. It also shared a goofy – and tonally off-brand – video of Stewart guessing items in a fish tank mystery box.

At the movie’s premiere Stewart and the rest of the cast and crew talked about the pressure of working in such a high-stress and sometimes dangerous environment.

Overall