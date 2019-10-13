Gemini Man – Marketing Recap

You can read my full recap of the marketing campaign for Gemini Man at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

Just a ticket-centric website for the movie, with no additional materials or information.

Media and Press

Lee, along with members of the visual effects team, spoke about the care they put into digitally altering Smith’s face and how they wanted that to be organic in the story. Later on an interview with Smith revealed his younger iteration isn’t the result of deaging technology but is a completely CGI, motion capture performance. The technology continued to be the focus of interviews as Lee commented again on the process of experimentation with higher frame rates and more.

Clive Owen’s appearance on “The Tonight Show” had him talking about the movie and lots more. When Smith showed up on “The Late Show” he talked about working with Lee and the technical aspects of the film.

The way Smith has carefully cultivated his career and made other professional choices was covered in a profile of the actor that also discussed how he’s been careful to minimize the impact of any failures.

AMC released a featurette that, much like everything else, focused on the technical aspects of making the film. An interview with costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead had her offering her thoughts on deaging and other similar topics. Another profile of Lee and Smith focused on how the director coached the actor, using some of Smith’s earlier choices as examples of what to or not to do.

Overall

