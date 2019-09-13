Hustlers – Marketing Recap

You can read my full recap of the marketing campaign for Hustlers at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

STX created a lackluster website for the movie that doesn’t offer much in the way of context or background on the story. The “About” synopsis doesn’t even link to the article that inspired it. There was, though, an interesting secondary site called Hustling In that, once you allowed it to access your location and uploaded a photo, shared a graphic on social media showing where you were hustling from.

Media and Press

Lopez appeared on “The Tonight Show” to debut the first trailer.

Writer/director Lorene Scafaria was interviewed about the commitment Lopez and the rest of the cast showed in prepping for production along with what kind of original story she was hoping to tell in the movie. Meanwhile Cardi B shared what kind of dancing advice she gave some of her costars.

A profile of Lopez covered much of her career to date had her sharing how she got involved with the movie, including how doing so is part of a surge of creativity she’s enjoying at the moment. An interview with Wu allowed her to talk about this movie and some of the other elements of her career lately.

While in Toronto for the movie’s premiere, Scarfaria was interviewed at length about the journey she’s been with the project over the last several years, including how it was dropped by Annapurna last year as part of its corporate realignment. Similar ground was covered in another interview. What’s notable is that this is at least the second recent movie directed by a woman where a key narrative in the press push has been that no one was interested in helping make the movie happen, something you don’t hear a lot about when it comes to male directors.

She also spoke about how she worked to make a movie about strippers that wasn’t designed for the male gaze but emphasized the power the women in the story had in a movie made for women.

Interviews with @LoreneScafaria seem to fall into two categories:

1) By men, the focus is on the logistics of #HustlersMovie and the movie business

2) By women, how she avoided the male gaze and gave the women in the story their own agency and power.

I'm just saying… pic.twitter.com/qjPkSM8Eu4 — Chris Thilk (@ChrisThilk) September 10, 2019

There were lots of interviews with the cast and crew following the TIFF premiere. That included more from Lopez on the dancing in the film, how proud she was to have helped bring the story to the screen, the on-set solidarity that resulted from a largely female production team and more. The movie’s costume designer was interviewed about how she leaned on Cardi B for insights on how stripper’s clothes are meant to perform and talked again here about the costumes and look of the film.

Just days before it opened, Lopez stopped by “GMA” in Times Square to talk about the movie and more. A little before that, Wu made an appearance on “The Tonight Show” to have some fun with Fallon and Lopez showed up on “Late Night” as well.

EW featured a joint interview with Lopez and Wu just before the movie hit theaters.

Julia Stiles, who plays the journalist interviewing the dancers in the film, was completely absent from the campaign and made what seems to be only one appearance in the media push with an interview here.

Overall

The #HustlersMovie marketing is like if Ocean's 11 were out to address a societal injustice instead of just a guy upset someone else is sleeping with his ex-wife. pic.twitter.com/J1wawXvbiR — Chris Thilk (@ChrisThilk) September 10, 2019