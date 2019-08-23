Marketing Recap, Movie Marketing

Angel Has Fallen – Marketing Recap

You can read my full recap of the marketing campaigns for Angel Has Fallen at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

Lionsgate’s website for the movie isn’t bad. It has a nice design and UX, even if the content is merely standard and mostly focused around marketing materials. There’s a nice collection of stills and posters and the key art is used as background throughout the site.

The movie’s Twitter profile, listed on the site along with Facebook and Instagram, takes an interesting approach by including a good number of polls asking followers what they would do in scenarios similar to those Banning has to face while on the run in the story.

Media and Press

Butler, Jada Pinkett Smith and Piper Perabo have all made media appearances on late night and other talk shows to hype up the film.

There hasn’t been much else in the way of press activity, at least not as of this writing. No real push for extended interviews or other profiles of the leads. The cast and crew did talk about the movie at the premiere, but not much else.

Overall

Advertisements

Published by

Chris Thilk

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist with over 15 years of experience in online strategy and content marketing. He lives in the Chicago suburbs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.