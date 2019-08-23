Angel Has Fallen – Marketing Recap

You can read my full recap of the marketing campaigns for Angel Has Fallen at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

Lionsgate’s website for the movie isn’t bad. It has a nice design and UX, even if the content is merely standard and mostly focused around marketing materials. There’s a nice collection of stills and posters and the key art is used as background throughout the site.

The movie’s Twitter profile, listed on the site along with Facebook and Instagram, takes an interesting approach by including a good number of polls asking followers what they would do in scenarios similar to those Banning has to face while on the run in the story.

Media and Press

Butler, Jada Pinkett Smith and Piper Perabo have all made media appearances on late night and other talk shows to hype up the film.

There hasn’t been much else in the way of press activity, at least not as of this writing. No real push for extended interviews or other profiles of the leads. The cast and crew did talk about the movie at the premiere, but not much else.

Overall

Me realizing there's a third "…Has Fallen" movie coming out. pic.twitter.com/VBexIDqX2P — Chris Thilk (@ChrisThilk) August 20, 2019