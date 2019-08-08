The Art of Racing In the Rain – Marketing Recap

You can read my full recap of the marketing campaign for The Art of Racing in the Rain at the Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

There’s not much on the official website for the movie, which still features Fox’s standard site template. Just the usual marketing materials and the briefest of information about the film. There’s not even a prompt to buy the source book or learn more about the author or anything.

Media and Press

“The Today Show” featured an interview with Ventimiglia and Seyfried at the same time the first trailer was released.

There have been a lot of other interviews and features since, almost all of which have involved putting a cute dog of some sort between the two stars or asking for their thoughts on dogs in some way. In none of this does Seyfried look like she’s having a good time or thinking she’s made good decisions.

Profiles of Ventimiglia like this, along with his various TV and media appearances, have devoted as much time to discussing his role on “This Is Us” as to the movie’s promoting. Meanwhile, Seyfried appeared on both “Late Night” and “The Late Show” to talk about the movie.

Overall

I've identified the audience Fox has in mind when it's selling The Art of Racing in the Rain. pic.twitter.com/wJVfug5Mgy — Chris Thilk (@ChrisThilk) August 6, 2019