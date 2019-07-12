You can ready my full recap of the marketing campaign for Stuber at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

Fox’s official website features all the usual marketing content, including the trailers, a synopsis, some stills and more. In addition to links to the movie’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles there’s information on getting a complimentary ride to an early screening.

Media and Publicity

A profile of Nanjiani covered how he got involved in the project and how he felt once more playing a ride-hailing service driver.

Nanjiani then appeared on “Kimmel” to talk about the unique experience of filming with his costar.

Mira Sorvino, who plays Bautista’s superior officer, did a number of press interviews promoting the film.

The two main stars did several other interviews, either on their own or together, often playing up the physical differences between them but also usually emphasizing the fun they had during filming and how that will translate for the audience.

Overall

The more I dived into this, the more it became apparent that the women in the movie have been entirely erased from the marketing campaign. Sorvino did some press and Natalie Morales is in one clip, but Betty Gilpin and Karen Gillan are completely absent. Super weird choice.