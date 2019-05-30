You can read my full recap of the marketing for Godzilla: King of the Monsters at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

For a movie with a shared universe about a host of giant monsters that fly and breathe blue fire, the official website is somewhat underwhelming, with just the usual marketing content – trailers, synopsis, gallery etc – available in addition to a list of promotional partners.

Media and Publicity

EW shared the first photo from the film just before San Diego Comic-Con 2018, showing Godzilla violently exhaling along with comments from director Michael Dougherty about the scale and scope of the story. Another photo was released at the same time the Monarch Sciences campaign (detailed below) kicked off and Brown talked about the fictional monsters she’s already faced off against in her brief career.

New images like this were released every now and again to keep anticipation levels high.

Wingard revealed at the end of April that production had already wrapped on the next movie, Godzilla vs Kong. The timing seems to indicate that promising the audience there was something else coming was important to sell this current movie as being just one part of a bigger story and therefore worth the investment of their time and money.

EW debuted an image of Godzilla considering the help being offered by humans.

Brown was the focus of much of the publicity for the film, with interviews like this about her taking on a blockbuster as her first major film role and appearances on late night TV. Most interviews, as is the case here, covered this movie as well as her role on “Stranger Things,” the third season of which was scheduled for about the same time.

A series of stories in EW focused more on introducing Mothra, King Ghidorah and Rodan.

Overall