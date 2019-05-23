You can read my full recap of the marketing campaign for Aladdin at The Hollywood Reporter. I also wrote about the early commercial that offered the first look at Will Smith’s Genie for Adweek back in February.

Online and Social

There’s next to nothing on the movie’s official website, just the basic marketing materials. There are also social outposts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media and Publicity

It was mid-December, two months after the first trailer, when the movie was the subject of a cover story in EW that offered the first good look at Smith as the Genie as well as other characters, settings and costumes along with comments and interviews with the cast. Smith later took to Instagram to make sure everyone knew he *would* be blue in the movie since none of the pictures showed him as such. It also included comments from Ritchie, who spoke about what it was like to make the story his own while still adhering to studio and audience expectations. He also commented on how they sought to keep the original songs familiar but offer a new take on them at the same time.

Late April saw a press push start in earnest, with Smith talking about the less than enthusiastic reactions to the first appearance of Genie and a look at how Disney is trying to walk the line between nostalgia and offering the audience something new with all these remakes. Scott discussed the costumes and dresses she wears in the movie. The creation of the world of the movie was the subject of another feature.

When Smith appeared on “The Tonight Show” he talked about the movie and even sang his updated version of “A Friend Like Me.” Much of the cast spoke on “Good Morning America” about the story and working with Smith. Scott then showed up on her own on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to talk about working on the film. The cast then made a stop on “Ellen” to engage with the audience and have some fun. A final appearance by Smith on “Kimmel” hit similar topics.

One more TV spot to include, one that promises audiences will have the best time by seeing the movie in theaters. IMAX also created a special message from Massoud and others encouraging audiences to see it in the biggest possible format.

Overall