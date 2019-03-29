You can read my full recap of the marketing campaign for Dumbo at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

The official Disney site for the movie is unusually boring, offering nothing in the way of engaging content, just static information on the characters along with posters, trailers and photos. This feels like a massive missed opportunity.

Media and Publicity

A closer look at Farrell’s character was released around the same time as the first trailer.

At the same time there was a profile of young star Nico Parker, who talked about her experiences on set and more. Another one followed closer to release while she also showed up on “The Late Show”

DeVito appeared on late night TV to talk about his experiences on-set and was later the subject of his own profile.

First reactions started appearing in mid-March, with many calling it Burton’s most engaging and emotional film in years, as well as his most visually strong and creative. At about that time Green was interviewed about her frequent collaborations with Burton and how she almost passed on getting involved with the project. Working with Burton was also the subject of a feature profile that had most of the primary cast talking about his vision and style.

How the movie differed from the original was the subject of a number of interviews and features like this. Burton spoke about his current role as Disney’s go to director for off-kilter reimaginings while composer Danny Elfman was interviewed about his score and working with Burton again while Farell made an appearance on “Kimmel.”

There were a few clips and featurettes released right at the end of the campaign.

Overall