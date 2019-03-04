It’s been 25 years since we lost the incredible comedic – and dramatic – talent that was John Candy. His loss a quarter century ago sent shockwaves through the entertainment world that are still being felt as no one since has brought his unique mix of bravado and heart to the screen quite like he did.

To mark the occasion, here are nine moments where Candy’s character in a variety of movies offered life lessons and advice that are valuable to everyone in addition to being some combination of incredibly hilarious and ridiculously heart-wrenching.

“Orange whip? Orange whip? Three orange whips.” (Blues Brothers)

If you don’t suggest an orange whip when you sit down at a restaurant table I’m not sure I ever want to go out with you.

“Well sir, we were going to this bingo parlor at the YMCA, well one thing led to another, and the instructions got all fouled up…” (Stripes)

Always have a backup story when things start to go south and you know someone’s going to ask about it.

“Sorry folks, park’s closed. Moose out front shoulda told ya.” (Vacation)

Never take responsibility for a decision you had no part in making. Always throw the moose under the bus.

“They published my letter. Here it is, “A lesbian no more”. They published my letter.” (Splash)

Feel good about your writing successes and don’t apologize for a voice that’s authentically yours.

“Ooo, he touched me! I got my Christmas goose early!” (Armed and Dangerous”

This is just a funny line that doesn’t get talked about enough.

“Funny, she doesn’t look Druish.” (Spaceballs)

Good reminder to never judge a book by its cover.

“I’ve never seen a guy get picked up by his testicles before.” (Planes, Trains and Automobiles)

Give credit where it’s due and always take the time to tell someone how much you appreciate what they’ve added to your life.

“A lot of people hate this hat. It angers a lot of people, just the sight of it. Ah, I’ll tell you a story about that on the way to school.” (Uncle Buck)

Own the things that make you unique without apology or compromise.

“Gentlemen, a bobsled is a simple thing.” (Cool Runnings)

Don’t overthink your problems, just approach one thing at a time.