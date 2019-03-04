It’s been 25 years since we lost the incredible comedic – and dramatic – talent that was John Candy. His loss a quarter century ago sent shockwaves through the entertainment world that are still being felt as no one since has brought his unique mix of bravado and heart to the screen quite like he did.

To mark the occasion, here are nine moments where Candy’s character in a variety of movies offered life lessons and advice that are valuable to everyone in addition to being some combination of incredibly hilarious and ridiculously heart-wrenching.

“Orange whip? Orange whip? Three orange whips.” (Blues Brothers)

If you don’t suggest an orange whip when you sit down at a restaurant table I’m not sure I ever want to go out with you.

blues brothers orange whip

“Well sir, we were going to this bingo parlor at the YMCA, well one thing led to another, and the instructions got all fouled up…” (Stripes)

Always have a backup story when things start to go south and you know someone’s going to ask about it.

stripes john candy

“Sorry folks, park’s closed. Moose out front shoulda told ya.” (Vacation)

Never take responsibility for a decision you had no part in making. Always throw the moose under the bus.

vacation john candy

“They published my letter. Here it is, “A lesbian no more”. They published my letter.” (Splash)

Feel good about your writing successes and don’t apologize for a voice that’s authentically yours.

splash john candy

“Ooo, he touched me! I got my Christmas goose early!” (Armed and Dangerous”

This is just a funny line that doesn’t get talked about enough.

armed and dangerous john candy

“Funny, she doesn’t look Druish.” (Spaceballs)

Good reminder to never judge a book by its cover.

spaceballs john candy

“I’ve never seen a guy get picked up by his testicles before.” (Planes, Trains and Automobiles)

Give credit where it’s due and always take the time to tell someone how much you appreciate what they’ve added to your life.

planes trains john candy

“A lot of people hate this hat. It angers a lot of people, just the sight of it. Ah, I’ll tell you a story about that on the way to school.” (Uncle Buck)

Own the things that make you unique without apology or compromise.

uncle buck john candy

“Gentlemen, a bobsled is a simple thing.” (Cool Runnings)

Don’t overthink your problems, just approach one thing at a time.

john candy cool runnings

Tagged:

Written by Chris Thilk

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist with over 15 years of experience in online strategy and content marketing. He lives in the Chicago suburbs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.