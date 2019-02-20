My full recap of the marketing for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is live at The Hollywood Reporter.

Online and Social

The movie’s website, which is the same site that was used for the earlier movies, features a number of content blocks offering games, information on dragon identification and more. It’s not that engaging and doesn’t use the latest in web design theory or anything, but apparently it is working well enough. There’s a Facebook page that’s specific to the franchise but on Twitter and Instagram it’s the brand profile for Dreamworks Animation that’s used.

Media and Publicity

Honestly there doesn’t seem to have been a significant press push for the movie outside of the featurettes, clips and event appearances mentioned in my original article.

Overall