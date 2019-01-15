Jamie Lee Curtis, currently riding high in the wake of the recent Halloween sequel, stars this week in An Acceptable Loss. In the movie she plays Rachel Burke, a mysterious and powerful politician who, along with her partner Adrian (Jeff Hephner), set out to intimidate former security expert Elizabeth Lamm (Tika Sumpter).

Burke wants to keep Lamm from sharing what she knows about a controversial action they took years before that had the potential to end a significant part of the war on terrorism but which resulted in the deaths of thousands. Burke knows it will be the end of her and her influence if Lamm testifies, something that could have drastic repercussions for the entire country.

The Posters

“The truth is a moving target” reads the one-sheet, which shows Curtis, Sumpter and costar Ben Tavassoli in a montage of photos that’s intended to convey the tension between the three characters. So you see Curtis looking like she’s annoyed at having to testify in some manner while Sumpter, in addition to the big photo placed in the background, is shown with a gun pointed to fend off danger. It’s nicely laid out but still seems like the poster for any generic low-budget thriller.

The Trailers

You get a good sense of the story by watching the trailer. In it we see how Lamm was once the loyal second to Burke, helping to approve a controversial plan to bomb what’s viewed to be an important enemy target. Then the story cuts to years later when Lamm has left government service, disturbed by the truth behind what she’s done. When Martin (Tavassoli) tracks her down to confront her, Lamm’s conscience kicks in and she starts to think about coming clean. Burke isn’t thrilled about that and it leads to Lamm going on the run, chased by those who want her to keep her silence.

It’s a bit by the numbers, but Sumpter in particular looks like she delivers a solid performance here.

Online and Social

IFC Films offers the usual mix of basic information – the trailer, poster, synopsis and cast list – on its page for the film. It also promoted the title on its brand social channels.

Advertising and Cross-Promotions

Nothing I’ve seen or become aware of here.

Media and Publicity

The movie was scheduled to premiere at the Chicago Film Festival, with IFC Films picking it up just as that event started and just as Curtis was white-hot with the Halloween sequel in theaters. The continued attention paid to that movie kind of overshadowed this one, with most of the limited press Curtis did being turned into opportunities for the press to ask her more about what might be coming in that franchise.

Overall

It’s a pretty by-the-numbers story that’s displayed here but it’s presented fairly well, with an emphasis on the drama of Lamm and Burke, once close colleagues, not finding themselves on opposite sides of the conversation. There’s nothing overly unique or engaging about the campaign, but it could benefit from the extra attention Curtis brings with it at the moment.