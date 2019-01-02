In this week’s State Like Sleep, Katherine Waterston plays a woman who has had enough of not knowing the truth about how her husband died a year ago. She’s moved on but a mysterious phone call brings her back to Brussels, where he died under mysterious circumstances.

When she gets there she becomes involved in a shady underworld that may or may not have the answers she’s looking for, uncovering the secret double life her husband appears to have lead. Central to all this is Edward (Michael Shannon), who may be out to help her or hinder her investigation.

The Posters

The first and only poster featured a pretty standard design, with the head of Shannon looking in one direction and placed within the hair of Waterston, who’s looking in the other. It’s a basic way to present a story of two people at odds of some sort.

The Trailers

It’s a noir thriller being sold in the first trailer. Katherine is still reeling from the death of her husband a year ago and continues to be a person of interest to those investigating that death. She’s driven to once more look into what exactly happened since she herself isn’t sure. Her search for answers brings her into contact with Edward, who seems to have secrets of his own, but also means she has to confront some realities about her late husband she may not be ready to face.

Online and Social

No official social or online presence for the movie but it did receive some support from The Orchard on the company’s brand channels.

Advertising and Cross-Promotions

Nothing.

Media and Publicity

The movie had its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, where the cast and crew talked about the story, working together and more. The Orchard picked up distribution rights toward the end of the festival.

Just before release the studio put out a clip featuring Waterston and Shannon. The actor, along with writer/director Meredith Dunlack, did a joint interview about the characters and story.

Overall

It’s understandable that the movie didn’t receive a massive campaign, but this one barely scratches the surface. There’s some good stuff here, it’s just that there isn’t enough to really give the audience a lot to latch on to. The mystery of the story is the big draw along with Shannon, who’s always a significant on-screen presence.