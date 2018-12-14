My full recap of the marketing for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is up at The Hollywood Reporter.

To launch the animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony has built a campaign around getting fans talking about its most unusual and unexpected Spider-Man project to date. Screenings, fan Q&A sessions and convention appearances have generated some of the franchise’s most positive reviews to date and has the movie tracking to land in the $30-35 million opening weekend range.

Online and Social

There’s little beyond the usual assortment of trailers, synopses and a photo gallery on the movie’s official website. The most interesting feature is a section offering brief introductions to the characters in the story. Not found there are links to the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles. There was also an official collection of GIFs shared on Tenor.

Media and Publicity

Entertainment Weekly’s San Diego Comic-Con issue had an interview with Moore where he talked about Morales’ journey in the story along with comments from Lord and Miller about how they really wanted to bring a comic book feel to the movie.

Later on a look at some of the classic Spidey costumes that would be seen in the film was released, followed by another new photo and additional comments. Cage spoke briefly about how he approached his version of the character.

The crew, including a Sony executive or two, was interviewed about the efforts to make the movie’s cast and characters more diverse and inclusive and what that means for the story and audience.

At the same time the Spider-Ham clip was released there were a couple stories like this that offered readers more of an introduction to the offbeat character. Moore was interviewed separately about taking on the role, at least in terms of voice, of Morales.

On the movie’s premiere red carpet the cast was interviewed about the movie and how much fun it is.

Mulaney appeared on “The Tonight Show” to talk about Spider-Ham and share some outtakes from his character.

One last clip showed Morales working up the courage and embracing the support of others before making his first big leap as Spider-Man.

Adweek offered more details on the promotional partnership with Synchrony Bank.

Overall

In addition to what I said at THR, the overriding theme of the campaign is that Sony makes the best Spider-Man movies when it ignores all its previous instincts. That’s the only logical conclusion after this and last year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, made in conjunction with Marvel Studios, are the best-reviewed movies featuring the character.