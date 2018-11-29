I don’t know exactly what the thought process was behind the Instagram profile for Netflix’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, but with some experience in this field I can make a somewhat educated guess.

The team had to convince someone that what they proposed to do was worth it, was in-line with overall brand messaging and would be received well by the intended audience. To do all that they set out to create something unique and very intentional, even if it may have seemed odd or off-putting in the middle of the execution.

By creating five sets of nine images – perfectly set to create five single photos when put together – they reinforced the movie’s nature as an anthology of short stories. Other sets recreated the two posters for the movie.

It’s beautiful and shows what’s possible when a content marketing team can effectively make its case and execute its vision.