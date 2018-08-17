mile 22 posterMy recap of the marketing for Mile 22 at The Hollywood Reporter couches the fact that Mark Wahlberg is one of our generation’s least interesting actors and that he and director Peter Berg need to be broken up like Ma Bell before they do any more cinematic damage.

Online and Social

I get what STX was going for with the official website but it just doesn’t work for me. While there is a drop-down menu on the left with all the usual content sections as well as links to the movie’s social profiles, the main page is one you scroll down and click on each of the 22 mile markers to view something like a featurette or still.

Media and Publicity

There was one more “digital spot” released that focused, of course, on the stunts and fight work for the movie. Wahlberg also finally started doing some press, appearing on “The Late Show” to joke about Boston accents and more.

Overall

The entire sales pitch for the movie is centered around Wahlberg’s character being that guy at the bar who won’t shut up about how tough he is, daring someone to punch him in the face. We never see him be tough, we just hear about it an awful lot. This does not look good.

Tagged: ,

Written by Chris Thilk

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist with over 15 years of experience in online strategy and content marketing. He lives in the Chicago suburbs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.