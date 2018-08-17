My recap of the marketing for Mile 22 at The Hollywood Reporter couches the fact that Mark Wahlberg is one of our generation’s least interesting actors and that he and director Peter Berg need to be broken up like Ma Bell before they do any more cinematic damage.

Online and Social

I get what STX was going for with the official website but it just doesn’t work for me. While there is a drop-down menu on the left with all the usual content sections as well as links to the movie’s social profiles, the main page is one you scroll down and click on each of the 22 mile markers to view something like a featurette or still.

Media and Publicity

There was one more “digital spot” released that focused, of course, on the stunts and fight work for the movie. Wahlberg also finally started doing some press, appearing on “The Late Show” to joke about Boston accents and more.

Overall

The entire sales pitch for the movie is centered around Wahlberg’s character being that guy at the bar who won’t shut up about how tough he is, daring someone to punch him in the face. We never see him be tough, we just hear about it an awful lot. This does not look good.