Sorely disappointed to learn that The Rock’s character in SKYSCRAPER is not named Jack Skyscraper. — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 29, 2018

Online and Social

The movie’s official website opens with the trailer and when you close it there are big buttons encouraging you to watch it again or find out about the VR experience. In addition to the usual content like a gallery, story synopsis and so on, there’s a seperate site where you can Discover the Pearl, the hotel where the action takes place. There you can find out about the building’s construction and engineering, discover its eco-friendly features and more. That’s a nice feature that adds context to the story, helping anyone who’s checked it out have all that in mind.

Media and Publicity

There’s been an odd lack of publicity by Johnson and others for this release, strange considering the actor has so many movies coming out throughout the year that he’s pretty much constantly on the media circuit. Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber talked in a joint interview about this movie and the state of Hollywood in general but there wasn’t a whole lot of other earned media happening.

Overall

If there’s any problem I have with the marketing, it’s that the nods to the kinds of 1970s disaster movies it wants to invoke are ill-placed. This movie has more in common with Die Hard than with The Towering Inferno, so it should have leaned more heavily in that direction. It’s a small nit to pick, but unless you’ve got a cast of 7-8 “that guy/woman” types who are also running around the burning building and dying off one-by-one as they find a way out, don’t go there.

