Ant-Man and The Wasp

The movie’s successful opening weekend let it run a “#1 movie in the world” TV spot to tout how well it was received.

The search for Janet Van Dyne was almost completely missing from the campaign but now that the movie is out, Marvel released this short video emphasizing it and focusing the Quantum Realm where she disappeared years ago.

Deadpool 2

Fox is promoting the release of the “Uncut” home video release with both a TV spot and a recently-announced screening at San Diego Comic-Con next week. That home video release will include a children’s book that’s absolutely unfit for children.

Also at SDCC, LEGO will be giving away an exclusive “Sheriff Deadpool” minifigure that’s not specifically tied to the movie but is still part of everyone’s general promotions for Deadpool.

Leave No Trace

There’s a new TV spot designed to show off some of the positive reviews the movie has received and help it build on very solid word of mouth.

Avengers: Infinity War

The 10th anniversary celebration that was tied to the movie’s release continues with the release of 10 more character posters to mark the occasion.

Skyscraper

Costar Bryon Mann has received a bit more attention in the last few days, with a couple interviews that let him talk about his career, working in his home city of Hong Kong as well as the movie specifically.

Dwayne Johnson started making the late night talk show rounds in the last couple days, including an appearance on “Colbert.”

Hotel Transylvania 3

Kathryn Hahn has made a few media appearances recently, showing up on “Kimmel” to tell stories and promote the movie a bit.

Blade Runner 2049

The movie itself didn’t take off to massive success, but it apparently opened the door to new stories that will be told in comics and books.

Eighth Grade

There’s been a whole wave of stories about writer/director Bo Burnham and his mission to get the movie made and tell the story in a realistic and respectful way. You can see instances of this on Indiewire, Buzzfeed, Variety just to name a few.

The Kissing Booth

The New York Times goes into why the movie has turned out to be so popular, including how Netflix tried to not overhype it.

