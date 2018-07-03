Welcome to the beginning of Cinematic Slant’s second year.

If you’ve been with us through the first 12 months, since the launch on July 3, 2017, you’ve seen the site evolve and change. As is usual for me I’ve played around with various things, tried some out and adopted a few long-term while abandoning others. If there’s one thing I excel at, it’s inconsistency.

I never set out to break news or weigh in on every single new tidbit and rumor that comes down the pike of entertainment media. That’s something I tried to do years and years ago and it just didn’t work. At the time I found there was more satisfaction in taking a little extra time and only offering my opinion on what mattered and was truly interesting to me and that still rings true today.

Launching Cinematic Slant was, I knew at the time, swimming against the tide. Blogging is, we’re told, passe as everyone migrates to social media and Instagram Stories and other new formats. I’m old and stubborn, though, and still fervently believe in the power of owned publishing for many and varied reasons that will be clearly if you search for and find literally anything I’ve written and published on the matter.

Having this site available was in part meant to relieve some of the pressure on my main site, branching movie-related material here so I could do everything else over there. It’s been great for that purpose as well as opening up new opportunities for me, including my recent contributions to The Hollywood Reporter.

Which is to say the first year has been fun. I’ve done new things, engaged in new experiments, taken my usual contrarian positions on topics and done so with a gleeful smile on my face, which means I’m well on my way to becoming my grandfather, which isn’t such a bad thing.

Oh, and traffic to the site has grown over time in spite of what all the purveyors of conventional wisdom would have you believe.

I hope you’ve enjoyed it. I hope you’ll keep reading. I hope we’ve all had a little fun.

Onward to Year Two.

