I wrote a bit about this here, but the trend has continued with the Future-programmed soundtrack for Superfly, which became a major component in that movie’s pitch to audiences. Studios keep seeing value in the soundtrack being a major cross-media extension of a movie’s brand identity, one that can be leveraged for not just sales but significant earned media, something that gives it credibility in the eyes of the public being targeted.

