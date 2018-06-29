I wrote a bit about this here, but the trend has continued with the Future-programmed soundtrack for Superfly, which became a major component in that movie’s pitch to audiences. Studios keep seeing value in the soundtrack being a major cross-media extension of a movie’s brand identity, one that can be leveraged for not just sales but significant earned media, something that gives it credibility in the eyes of the public being targeted.

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist with over 15 years of experience in online strategy and content marketing. He lives in the Chicago suburbs.

