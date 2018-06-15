Hearts Beat Loud

Great interview at the LA Times with Kiersey Clemons and Sasha Lane about working on the film and representation on screen.

Director Brett Haley talks about the music and relationships in the film.

Oceans 8

There were multiple interviews with Sarah Edwards, the movie’s costume designer, as she talked about outfitting all the actors for the fake Met Gala they attend. How that event was filmed was also the subject of a behind-the-scenes profile.

Get the details on the Touissant Necklace that is the object of the heist.

Given that James Corden has a supporting role in the movie it’s only natural the cast would stop by his show to have some fun.

Gary Ross, the movie’s director, spoke about what cameos from the first three movies did or didn’t make the cut for the finished film.

Hotel Artemis

Brian Tyree Henry has done a bit more press now that the movie is in theaters, including “The Daily Show.”

Writer/director Drew Pearce also has talked with Vanity Fair, The Hollywood Reporter and more about what kind of movie he set out to make and how he created something fairly unique.

Deadpool 2

It’s not specifically about the movie but there is a brief mention so I’ll use that as an excuse to share the latest video where Ryan Reynolds is interviewed by his twin brother Gordon.

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist who lives in the Chicago suburbs.