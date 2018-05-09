Once again, my standard marketing recap for the Melissa McCarthy comedy vehicle Life of the Party has been published over at The Hollywood Reporter.

In Life of the Party she plays Deanna, newly-divorced and regretful she never finished her college degree. So, seeing an opportunity, she enrolls at the same university her daughter Maddie (Molly Gordon) is at, leading to some mother/daughter bonding, the fulfillment of a dream and some belated sowing of wild oats.

There isn’t much to add to what’s shared there. The movie’s official website has the bare minimum of information on it. The first publicity for the movie came when a still was released along with brief comments from McCarthy. She later showed up crashing an “Carpool Karaoke” segment ostensibly featuring her costar Christina Aguilera and made some other late night appearances closer to release. Director/husband Ben Falcone talked here as well about directing his wife in a love scene or two.

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist who lives in the Chicago suburbs.