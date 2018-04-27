Avengers: Infinity War

The #thanosdemandsyoursilence no spoiler thing that started out as kind of a joke by the movie’s directors was turned into a PSA featuring many of the movie’s stars just as first reviews were starting to hit the web.

I Feel Pretty

She’s almost completely missing from the campaign, but apparently Michelle Williams is not only in the film but is the best thing about it. There have been a number of stories like this that talk about her character, wardrobe and more.

Rebecca Jennings at Racked nicely sums up the back-and-forth that’s happened over the last week as various people defend the movie and its story or take serious issue with it. Basically it sounds like whatever issues you bring into the film are what you’ll see reflected in it.

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist who lives in the Chicago suburbs.