Pacific Rim Uprising
There’s been a lot of press, exemplified by this story, about John Boyega’s role not only in front of the camera but also as a producer on the film and how he sees that as a natural part of his career arc.
This is also a really great op-ed about how Uprising represents something unusual: A cinematic universe *not* based on 60 year old IP.
The Greatest Showman
Commercials like this one for the home video are designed to specifically appeal to the segments of the audience who called for a sing-along theatrical release of the movie, something that happened earlier this year.
The Cloverfield Paradox
Paramount COO Andrew Gumpert confirmed in this interview that the decision to sell the movie to Netflix at the last minute was based on the studio having questions about its commercial viability.
Picking Up the Spare: The Greatest Showman, Pacific Rim Uprising and More
2018-03-30
