Cinematic Slant

Unique perspectives on movie marketing, film reviews and much more.

Leave a Comment

Posted on 2018-03-30 by Chris Thilk

Pacific Rim Uprising

There’s been a lot of press, exemplified by this story, about John Boyega’s role not only in front of the camera but also as a producer on the film and how he sees that as a natural part of his career arc.

This is also a really great op-ed about how Uprising represents something unusual: A cinematic universe *not* based on 60 year old IP.

The Greatest Showman

Commercials like this one for the home video are designed to specifically appeal to the segments of the audience who called for a sing-along theatrical release of the movie, something that happened earlier this year.

The Cloverfield Paradox

Paramount COO Andrew Gumpert confirmed in this interview that the decision to sell the movie to Netflix at the last minute was based on the studio having questions about its commercial viability.

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist who lives in the Chicago suburbs.

Category: Movie Marketing, Picking Up The Spare Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Follow Cinematic Slant on WordPress.com
Follow me on Twitter

Blog at WordPress.com.