There’s no movie industry connection to the news that IKEA will begin selling its own record players as part of a new selection of music-related items. It does allow me, though, to share one of my favorite clips from A Mighty Wind because 100% if IKEA sold records you’d have to punch your own hole in them.
The Record Player Will Take You Three Hours and Four Beers to Build
Posted on 2018-03-12 by Chris Thilk
