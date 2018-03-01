Cinematic Slant

Unique perspectives on movie marketing, film reviews and much more.

Leave a Comment

Posted on 2018-03-01 by Chris Thilk

There are a quite a few movies coming out this month that are based on existing novels.

Red Sparrow

The source novel for this Jennifer Lawrence-starring film was written by former CIA agent Jason Matthews, so his insights into the world of espionage and spycraft should be given some weight. That book came out in 2013, before we were all talking about actual, real-time intelligence operations being carried out by Russian forces, so the story of a beautiful spy and the agent she seduces has some increased relevance.

red sparrow pic

Submission

Based on the novel Blue Angel, the movie follows a college professor and frustrated author as he goes down the dangerous path of becoming infatuated with a female student in one of his writing classes, with disastrous consequences for his personal and professional life.

submission pic

Death Wish

This is actually the second feature version of Brian Garfield’s 1972 novel, with Bruce Willis taking on the role originally handled in 1974 by Charles Bronson. Interestingly, the original story specifically seemed intent on tracking how a “liberal” individual could be pushed past the point of tolerance by violence against his family, something that seems specifically designed as a reaction to the hippies of that era. The story continues to be just as problematic today.

death wish pic

A Wrinkle In Time

Ava DuVernay directs this adaptation of the beloved Madeleine L’Engle book that was required reading for generations of grade school students. This big-budget version brings an all-star cast to the story of Meg, a brilliant girl whose father disappeared years ago under mysterious circumstances. Turns out there are cosmic forces at work that, with the help of a few mystical allies, Meg must confront in order to save both her father and the universe.

wrinkle in time pic

The Leisure Seeker

Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren star in this adaptation of Michael Zadoorian’s novel about a long-married couple who are both facing significant health issues. Determined to live what life they have left together to its fullest, they escape from out under the thumb of their concerned adult children and take their beloved RV out for one last adventure.

leisure seeker pic

Love, Simon

Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda was the debut novel from writer Becky Albertalli and now it’s a film from director Greg Berlanti. The story follows Simon, a high school student who hasn’t yet admitted to anyone – his parents, his friends – that he’s gay. A series of circumstances at school lead to that coming out, meaning Simon has to deal with the reality of his situation.

love simon pic

Ready Player One

Earnest Cline’s novel of a dystopian world where citizens escape into the virtual reality world of The OASIS was pretty divisive when it was released, with some calling it a wonderful pop culture artifact and others calling it a thin derivative product of the culture it seeks to celebrate. Either way, the adaptation comes to the screen under the directorial guidance of the master of pop culture himself, Steven Spielberg.

ready player one pic

Lean on Pete

Charlie Plummer stars in this adaptation of Willy Vlautin’s novel of the same name as a teenager who winds up willing to do anything for the horse he befriends while working with a trainer. The movie is a travelogue of his adventure with Pete, the horse, as he seeks out relatives who can help him and gets in over his head by those who would take advantage of him.

lean on pete pic

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist who lives in the Chicago suburbs.

Category: Movie News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Follow Cinematic Slant on WordPress.com
Follow me on Twitter

Blog at WordPress.com.