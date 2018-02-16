A Futile and Stupid Gesture
While he was also promoting his upcoming Netflix show, Joel McHale also talked with Colbert about how he first worked with Chevy Chase on “Community” and then played Chase in the movie.
The Cloverfield Paradox
Netflix finally created and released a more traditional trailer for the movie that still doesn’t offer a whole lot of plot or story points but does add to the dread and mystery, positioning it as a space-based terror film while seeming to forego the explicit connections to the rest of the Cloverfield series. One exception to that statement is the use of the seemingly innocuous music that’s used, which harkens back to the first trailer for 10 Cloverfield Lane.
Winchester
Two new posters have come out recently, both of which continue to use the house as the central selling point. On the one, Mirren’s face is split open to reveal the outside of the house and all its random additions. On the other, her black veil blows in the wind, flowing into the exterior of the house. Both use the same copy about “…the most haunted house in history” that was seen on the first couple one-sheets.
Early Man
Katie Deighton at The Drum has a look at some of the movie’s U.K. promotional partners.
When We First Met
The trailer has been used as a paid ad on YouTube to drive people to Netflix where they can stream it immediately.
Black Panther
Rolling Stone has a profile of Danai Gurira that covers her career to date. There have also been new interviews or profiles of Ryan Coogler, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright and cinematographer Rachel Morrison.
I may have spoken too soon with my praise for Kevin Feige’s newfound ability to get out of the way and let director Ryan Coogler have the publicity spotlight as Feige is the focus of this story where he brags about spending a little more than is usual for a hero’s solo debut film.
With the style of the movie getting so much attention it makes total sense that Marvel Studios would host a New York Fashion Week event to show off costumes as well as custom creations from big-name designers. 10 points from Hufflepuff, though, for the use of “bespoke” in that story.
John McCarthy at The Drum has a good recap of how the grassroots components of the campaign helped bolster official marketing efforts and create a real groundswell in an underserved audience for the film.
Turns out, based on the story in Adweek by Kristina Monllos, that Michael B. Jordan himself produced and directed that Brisk iced tea spot, which is just one element of a larger initiative from the company that ties into the movie.
Call Me By Your Name
Breakout star Timothée Chalamet has been getting a lot of attention during awards season and that includes this much-shared GQ profile on the young actor.
Picking Up the Spare: A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Cloverfield Paradox and More
