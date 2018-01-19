Cinematic Slant

Unique perspectives on movie marketing, film reviews and much more.

Leave a Comment

Posted on 2018-01-19 by Chris Thilk

Logan

Before the movie was released, 20th Century Fox reportedly worked directly with Twitter to analyze fan conversations, sentiment and intent around it, drilling down into very detailed information and using it to gauge the movie’s chances for success.

Pitch Perfect 3

Apparently (and I’m taking some of this with a grain of salt) the U.S. Department of Defense was heavily involved in the production – including script approval – of the movie, which is being slammed as a piece of pro-globalization military propaganda. No one show this writer Top Gun. As I said weeks ago, the marketing *was* kind of weird, particularly in how there was suddenly this espionage caper being tacked onto the franchise, albeit one that flitted in and out of the campaign.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Another very cool set of artistic posters have been released that were given away at select IMAX screenings, each one depicting a pivotal moment from the film.

Hostiles

Another poster has come out for the movie’s wide release (which was just pushed back a week to allow for more word of mouth to build) that puts all the characters against a faded American flag. This one is pretty great and better than the first one largely because it at least comes closer to putting the three main characters on an equal footing.

The Greatest Showman

A couple new posters have come out, including one that presents a very Drew Struzan-esque picture. Seriously, if we’re going to go back to this approach I’m completely on board but let’s give credit where it’s due.

You remember how the marketing for the film couldn’t (at least after the first trailer) keep the characters from singing? That emphasis on the music has helped the soundtrack not only hit #1 on the Billboard charts, but do so two weeks in a row, only the fifth such album in the last decade to score consecutive top slots.

Molly’s Game

Jessica Chastain is hosting “SNL” this weekend, giving the movie a nice additional boost and certainly taking advantage of her position as a supporter of all the women coming forward with stories of sexual harassment and abuse.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The VR adventure based on the movie is coming to virtual reality arcades around the world, allowing players to immerse themselves in a story where they guide and help characters from the film.

Chris Thilk is a freelance writer and content strategist who lives in the Chicago suburbs.

Category: Movie Marketing Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Follow Cinematic Slant on WordPress.com
Follow me on Twitter

Blog at WordPress.com.