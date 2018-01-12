All The Money In the World
Not great news for the movie as it’s come to light that while Michelle Williams came in essentially for free to handle the reshoots necessary when Christopher Plummer was added to replace Kevin Spacey, co-star Mark Wahlberg was paid around $1.5 million.
More here on Plummer’s sudden addition to the cast and the hurried reshooting schedule all the actors had to take part in. Williams talks about that more herself here.
The Post
Another story, this time directly from screenwriters Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, about how they seized the opportunity to channel their own issues into this bit of history.
Thor: Ragnarok
It’s not *exactly* the version of the character played by Tessa Thompson in the movie, but the take on Valkyrie was popular enough that a new version of the Asgardian warrior who looks a lot like her film incarnation is joining a new “Exiles” series from Marvel.
Proud Mary
While I’ve seen a few more ads for the movie in the last couple days (likely the result of ad retargeting after I spent time on the official website), there’s still a general lack of urgency around the marketing, something Ira Madison III at The Daily Beast covers in-depth.
Three Billboards…
Co-star Sam Rockwell, who continues to win both awards and praise for his performance, is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.
I, Tonya
A bit more advertising has been done in response to the movie’s early awards season wins, including 15-second pre-roll spots on YouTube that call out how insane this true story is.
Picking Up The Spare: All the Money in the World, The Post and More
